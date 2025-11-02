There’s a silent disco happening inside the Toronto library

Toronto loves a good pop-up, and silent setups seem to be all the rage as they allow venues to flip into dance floors without all the pesky noise complaints! While these events are filled with wireless headsets and multiple live DJ channels (so each person can literally choose their own soundtrack), they’re also incredibly social: you can drop the volume on your headset to chat with people nearby or switch soundtrack channels if your friend’s a die-hard ‘90s kid and you’re on an R&B kick.

Operators like Silent Beats Events, Quiet Events and Sound Off are making these silent events more mainstream across the city, so expect similar silent-style set-ups on restaurant rooftops, at fitness and wellness classes, conferences, in museums, cathedrals and even at libraries!

Yup. There’s an 80s-style silent disco party taking place at the Toronto Library this December. The touring series Silent Discos in Incredible Places is turning the Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge St) into a neon-lit time machine for one night, with three simultaneous DJ channels beaming greatest-hit anthems from Queen, Madonna, Prince, Whitney, and more right to your headset. There are two sessions (7 pm-9:30 pm and 10 pm-12:30 am), it’s 18+, and yes, there’s a fully stocked bar on site (so, quite the plot twist for your fave study hall!) Tickets: $62.97+ | When: Dec 13, 2025. Click here for more info and tickets.

If you’re looking for a more zen-like silent event, check out the Super Full Moon “En Bleu” silent party on Dec 4!

Expect an intimate, headset-on hangout instead of a mega-club rave. The event is built around a full-moon theme, so show up in a themed outfit (think hues of deep blue, silver and moonlit white: fabrics that shimmer and flow as the light touches them). When you arrive, you’ll receive a headset. Choose your experience (yoga, spin, dance, boxing, etc.) and vibe (there’ll be afrobeats, techno, R&B, pop and more on multiple channels). There are even icebreakers and a vendor village, so you’ll have a chance to meet new people and support local businesses!

Tickets: $36.83+ | When: Dec 4, 2025; 7 pm-9 pm | Where: 15 Solidarity Way. Click here for more info and tickets.