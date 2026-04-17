Theo James has been spotted all over Toronto and now you can actually meet him in person

Let’s be real: celebrity spotting in Toronto isn’t exactly an unknown occurrence, from catching the Jonas Brothers in Yorkville to Steph Curry being seen at Silent H. According to multiple fan accounts, it seems the latest celebrity to be spotted on the streets of the city is none other than Theo James — who’s been out and about enjoying Toronto.

The White Lotus star has been in some unexpected places around the city lately, from fan sightings at spots such as Dufferin Mall to popular areas like Ossington Avenue. The reason? His big movie with Vince Vaughn, The Bookie and the Bruiser, started filming at the start of April.

The film follows Jewish WWII veteran named Rivner (played by James), and an Italian-American man named Boscolo (played by Vaughn) who attempt to adjust to life back home after the war. They partner up in a gambling scheme, where they confront the mafia and an Irish gang.

Toronto is playing the role of 1950s New York City in this film, so it makes sense that James has been seen all over the place. But if you didn’t get a chance to run into him yet, don’t sweat it — he’ll be doing something really special for his fans later this month in Toronto.

James will be doing an in-person intro and Q&A for a screening of his other wartime movie Fuze, at Scotiabank Arena on April 25. Fuze is also set during the Second World War, when a revealed unexploded bomb causes the city of London to evacuate and a criminal operation uses the crisis as a cover for a bank heist.

You can buy advance tickets from Cineplex for the big night before they sell out.

The film and TV actor is best known for his work as Tobias “Four” Eaton in the Divergent movies, as well as for his role as Henry DeTamble in the HBO TV series The Time Traveler’s Wife. His recent work on The White Lotus as the conniving Cameron Sullivan earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

Filming for The Bookie and the Bruiser is set to last until late May — so there’s still plenty of time for more Theo James sightings!