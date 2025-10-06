The world’s largest indoor agricultural fair and equestrian show returns to Toronto this fall

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns to Toronto’s Exhibition Place this November, with new attractions, top sports and plenty of cute barnyard charm! It’s the world’s largest combined indoor agriculture fair and international equestrian competition, so expect hundreds of thousands of visitors to show up and learn, compete, shop and, of course, feast under one massive roof.

This year, the fair is leaning into the festive season with an all-new Holiday Market, making it the perfect time to get some early Christmas shopping done. You’ll get a chance to browse through curated lanes of handmade gifts, gourmet treats and seasonal delights!

We mentioned cute barnyard animals, and perhaps the one that will steal hearts first is Rosie: The six-year-old ‘baby-faced’ miniature donkey from Oshawa will make history as the first donkey to serve as The Royal’s Animal Ambassador! Look out for her in the lead-up to the fair (she’ll also greet guests on-site throughout the 10-day event).

At the fair’s core is the Royal Horse Show, which organizers call the No. 1 indoor event of its kind in all of North America. This year’s program again features international show jumping and finishes with the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Toronto on closing night (looking at past events, this will likely be the most electric night of the fair!)

The daily schedule mixes Olympic-level sports with crowd-faves, like the Mad Barn Big Ben Jumping Challenge, breed showcases, six-horse hitches, and the popular K9-Equine Challenge, which pairs elite riders with SuperDogs in a relay. The Rodeo takes over on Sunday, Nov 16, with qualifiers in the morning and the Royal Rodeo Finals in the afternoon.

Make sure to bring the whole family, as there will be adorable animals everywhere you turn!

Participate in feed-the-animals opportunities at the Royal Petting Farm, catch daily sheep shearing demos and check out the Animal Theatre, where animals at work and play are the stars of the show.

Beyond the animals and vendors, food takes center stage! The Royal’s Chef’s Table offers hands-on cooking classes led by notable chefs, while on-site restaurants will help fuel your long days of exploring! Head to the Hitching Ring Gastropub to watch horses warm up while dining or enjoying a drink (or two) from the bar, or visit the Bullpen Saloon for a hearty farmer’s breakfast or a cowboy-style lunch with a couple of beers.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place at Exhibition Place from Nov 7-16, 2025, marking the Fair’s 103rd year. Ticket prices vary: one-day general admission costs $37.11 (adult) | $28 (senior) | $24.72 (youth/children ages 4-17) | free (under 3). Separate pricing is available for multi-day passes, family passes and Horse Show evenings.