‘The Traitors Canada’ is casting Canadians for Season 4: Here’s what you need to apply

Canadians who’ve got a knack for reading people, and maybe a tolerance for deception, now have a new reality-TV opportunity to consider. CTV has officially opened casting for Season 4 of The Traitors Canada, giving everyday Canadians a chance to enter the franchise’s famously tense manor and compete in one of the most psychologically social games in TV history.

Production on the fourth season is set to begin in Spring 2026, with award-winning actor Karine Vanasse returning as host and gamemaster. Vanasse has become a defining presence of the Canadian edition, presiding over missions, roundtables and banishments with an icy calm that fans have come to idolize.

Casting (as well as submission details and updates) is now open at TheTraitorsCanadaCasting.ca, and the clock is officially ticking! Applications are reviewed in the order they’re received, and the deadline to apply is Sun, Jan 18, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 19 years old, with a maximum age to enter the manor of 99, and must be either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Selected contestants will need to fully commit to filming for up to two weeks in early May 2026, stepping away from everyday responsibilities to immerse themselves completely in the game.

Submissions include three photos (a headshot, a full-length image and a candid lifestyle photo) and a short intro video of no more than 90 seconds. Videos don’t need to be professionally produced, but filters, background music and TikTok-style vertical filming are discouraged.

Beyond the basics, the casting questionnaire dives deep into personality, strategy, and self-awareness, asking applicants whether they’d choose to play as a Traitor or a Faithful, how comfortable they are with mental and physical challenges and what truly sets them apart as a competitor. Oh, and social-media handles are also requested, so keep your posts up-to-date!

All three seasons of The Traitors Canada are currently streaming on Crave, alongside international editions from the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, New Zealand, Hungary, Ireland and India. A fourth season of the French-language Québécois adaptation, Les Traîtres, also hosted by Vanasse, has been ordered by Noovo, with Season 3 set to premiere in Spring 2026.

So, if you’ve been shouting theories at your screen the past few seasons, maybe this is your chance to find out if you’d survive the roundtable.