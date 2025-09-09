The Rock stopped by Fit Squad Training for a workout while in Toronto

Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson is in Toronto promoting his new sports flick, The Smashing Machine, at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), but he made sure to get a workout in at a local gym. Staff at Fit Squad Training Gym (111 Peter St, Unit 102) were pleasantly surprised when the former wrestler popped in for a visit on Monday!

“When someone like The Rock chooses to train here, it’s a pretty surreal reminder of what we’re building,” Fit Squad staff wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, alongside a picture of staff members posing with the 53-year-old star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fit Squad Training Gym (@fitsquad_training)

Aldo Frixione, co-owner of Fit Squad, told blogTO that Johnson came to the gym ready and locked in to do his workout. Afterward, he took the time to take pics and share laughs with gym members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeWell TO 🇨🇦 (@bewell.to)

His visit left fans raving on Instagram:

“Sheeesshhh you can smell what the rock is cooking”

“You guys built it and he came! The proof is in the pudding”

“I can now say I did RDL’s where the rock stood 🤣”

“I’ve said this forever .. best gym in Toronto by far… and Canada.”

The gym is only a few blocks away from King and John (ground zero for TIFF), so a perfect spot for Johnson to take a quick workout break from his publicity engagements. Johnson is in town promoting the sports drama The Smashing Machine, a powerful story about the pioneering mixed martial arts/UFC fighter Mark Kerr (the film’s North American premiere took place Monday night, but you can still catch it Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Theatre).

Johnson also participated in an “In Conversation With…” segment on Monday afternoon at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, where he talked about his journey from the WWE to Hollywood megastar.

Click here for more celebs to keep an eye out for throughout the festival!