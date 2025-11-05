The most famous couch in Blue Jays history on display for one week only

The only hotel in North America inside a Major League ballpark is leaning into Blue Jays fever with a fun exhibit that taps into the team’s 2025 World Series storyline. From Friday, Nov 7, through noon on Friday, Nov 14, the Toronto Marriott City Centre (nestled inside Rogers Centre) will display the now-famous postseason sofa bed in its lobby, so fans can take Insta photos with the prop that’s already a major part of Jays folklore!

If you somehow missed the origin story: outfielder Addison Barger hit a pinch-hit grand slam in Game 1 at Rogers Centre (the first in World Series history), which led to a nine-run inning and an 11-4 win over the Dodgers.

As his teammate Davis Schneider tells it, Barger had been famously crashing on a sofa bed in his hotel room at the Toronto Marriott City Centre before the game. What started as a humble spot to lay his head has now become the stuff of baseball legend, and fans can now get up close with the sofa that helped fuel one of Canada’s most talked-about recent moments!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Blue Jays (@bluejays)

It’s this very sofa bed tied to Barger’s whirlwind rise during the Series that will be available for a weeklong photo-op in the City Centre lobby! The hotel sits inside Rogers Centre with field-view rooms and private skyboxes that look straight onto the diamond (if you’ve ever seen Insta photos of the game being watched through a picture window, it was probably from here).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Marriott City Centre (@torontomarriottcc)

To keep the celebration going, the hotel is also running a contest for a 2026 Blue Jays game-day experience. One winner (plus a guest) will receive one night in a field-view room overlooking the action, and an authentic Toronto Blue Jays jersey.

To enter:

Take a photo or video with the infamous couch!

Post it on Instagram or TikTok.

Tag @TorontoMarriottCC and include #FieldViewCouch.

Entries must be posted by 12 pm on Nov 14, 2025.

“This story captures everything we love about the Blue Jays and their incredible season, our city, teamwork, heart, and a touch of good humour,” Julie Shorrock, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “We are so proud of the Blue Jays who gave us so many reasons to celebrate this year and we invite fans to share in a fun moment of baseball history, right here where it all happened.”

For more information and contest rules, visit www.torontomarriott.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn at @TorontoMarriottCC.