The Maple Leafs are bringing Mats Sundin back in a major front-office shakeup

Change is officially underway in Leafs Nation, with MLSE touting a new general manager and a major return for one of the franchise’s most beloved former captains. On Sunday, MLSE announced that John Chayka has been appointed the team’s new GM, while franchise legend Mats Sundin is also returning to the organization. The 55-year-old last played for the Leafs in ‘08, but he’ll now serve as the Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations, a role focused on team culture, player development and leadership support.

“This fan base deserves greatness and I am grateful for the opportunity to help this team, organization and city achieve that,” Sundin said.

The former Leafs captain remains one of the defining figures of the modern franchise, sitting as the team’s all-time points leader with 987 points. The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee was also honoured with a statue on Legends Row in 2015, cementing his place as one of the most recognizable and respected players ever to wear the blue and white.

“My love for the Maple Leafs and the City of Toronto is an important part of who I am and who I will always be. I look forward to working closely with John as we both recognize the incredible opportunity and responsibility to win here in Toronto,” Sundin added.

We have named John Chayka the General Manager and Mats Sundin as Senior Executive Advisor, Hockey Operations Details » https://t.co/25X9aFsYlc pic.twitter.com/vJgSQZoYy9 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 3, 2026

The announcement comes just over a month after MLSE parted ways with Brad Treliving, who had been the Leafs’ general manager since May 2023. At the time, MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley said the organization had gone through “deep analysis” of the club’s direction and determined the team needed to “chart a new course under different leadership.”

This new course includes Chayka, 36, who is the 19th general manager in Maple Leafs franchise history. He first made his name in hockey analytics as the co-founder of Stathletes in 2010 before joining the Arizona Coyotes as Assistant General Manager of Analytics in 2015. He later served as the Coyotes’ general manager from 2016 to 2020.

Chayka said he’s honoured to join the organization and eager to work with Sundin and the rest of the Leafs’ leadership team.

“This is one of hockey’s most historic franchises, with a passionate fan base who want to win,” Chayka said, adding, “I’m focused on building a team that is competitive, driven and relentless – one that is in the best position to win for our fans and for the City of Toronto.”

The leadership shakeup also follows a disappointing season on the ice. The Leafs were eliminated from playoff contention in early April after a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, marking the first time the team has missed the postseason since 2016 (and leading to a rather cheeky troll ad from a Nova Scotia gold resort).