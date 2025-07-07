The definitive Toronto summer playlist: The best songs of the sweaty season ever

Everyone has a favourite song to be included on a Toronto summer playlist. It depends on your era, your musical leanings and sometimes just those memorable experiences that can only happen here. But, we decided to cross eras, mash up genres and come up with what we, absolutely and in the most subjective way possible, feel are the top 26 Toronto songs of summer.

Here’s our Toronto summer playlist on Spotify, enjoy.

“Crabbuckit,” K-OS

Reggae-infused hip-hop perfect for hot days and a chill vibe, when Pickering’s pride and joy put out this gem in 2007, it hit. And it hit hard. Still a summer banger if ever there was one.

“Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” Blue Rodeo

For a certain generation, or even multiple generations, singing this song at the top of one’s lungs at Budweiser Stage, Massey Hall or anywhere else is basically an essential Toronto moment. One of our best bands, one of their most beloved tunes. Classic.

“One Week,” Barenaked Ladies

Sure, the Ladies have had their ups and downs, but when this song dropped and became a massive global sensation in the summer of 1998, we were so proud. And, when the band starts that crazy rap, we still have a smile plastered across our faces.

“Japanese Denim,” Daniel Caesar

This dreamy, romantic track pairs Caesar’s silky voice with mellow guitar, making it perfect for slow summer nights and intimate moments.

“Hotline Bling,” Drake

It wouldn’t be a summer song list without an entry from the 6ix God himself, and when he called us on his cell phone with this jam back in 2016, well we answered I’ll tell you that. A jam’s jam from a guy that can write a summer pop hook like nobody’s business.

“Runaway Love,” Diamond Rings

One of the best to come out of Toronto, Diamond Rings pulled the plug on his promising project way too soon, but he left some absolute bangs like this one all about summer love.

“I,2,3,4,” Feist

Yes, we know, Feist has so many amazing songs, such a gift and a talent. But when that Sesame Street song drops, it takes us back. It’s just infectious and we love it. Deal with it.

“Patio Lanterns,” Kim Mitchell

Mitchell is a wonderful songwriter and has crafted some fantastic songs both as a solo artist and with Max Webster, but this one will live on for generations. Just watch how people react when it is played on patios across the city on any given summer night. Toronto summer playlist magic.

“Bobcaygeon,” Tragically Hip

Yes, one of Canada’s greatest rock bands hail from Kingston, but good old Gord loved Toronto and lived here during the band’s most prolific period including the release of Phantom Power in 1996, which contained what could be the perfect Canadian summer song.

“Blame Brett,” The Beaches

This bona fide bop was the song of the summer in 2023 and launched the Beaches, yes, actually from the Beaches in Toronto. And what could be more summery than that.

“Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” Shania Twain

You know you love it. It’s ok. We do too. Although not from Toronto, her career blossomed when she moved to town.

“Archie, Marry Me,” Alvvays

Dream-pop perfection for biking to the beach or lounging in the park, this little ditty launched this Toronto band to global stardom. And it’s still a great summer jam.

“7/4 (Shoreline),” Broken Social Scene

Euphoric build-up that explodes into summer joy—essential Toronto indie from a band that put hipster vibes on the map.

Neil Young – “Harvest Moon”

Not uptempo, but undeniably summer—a slow dance under the stars, cottage-side. A classic from one of Toronto’s greatest songwriters.

“Echo Beach,” Martha and the Muffins

A Canadian new wave classic, often forgotten on those other mainstream Toronto summer playlists, this is timeless summer escapism at its best. So good.

“Sunny Days,” Lighthouse

One of the most iconic Toronto bands, we cannot leave them off the list. Listen to them, love them, it’s your history lesson for today.

“Summertime,” Charlotte Day Wilson

With its soulful vocals and smooth and sultry production, “Summertime” captures that late night mood of warm summer days winding down.

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

Okay, he’s had a few missteps in the old acting career. We get it. But this song, like so many of his songs, just hit right in the summer.

“Steal My Sunshine, Len

You know it, you love it, this might be Canada’s most storied one-hit wonder. Great summer tune.

“(You), On My Arm” Leith Ross

A smile-inducing summery ear worm from one of Toronto’s best young artists.

“Riverboat Fantasy,” David Wilcox

Torontos’ David Wilcox is a gem, and this song was essential summer listening back in the day, and will please even the most fickle summer groovesters.

“DVP,” Pup

Don’t know Pup yet? What do they have to do? This punk band has been cranking out the hits and touring the globe, and this gem from 2016 is so Toronto and so summer.

“Wash Your Face In My Sink,” Dream Warriors

Toronto’s iconic hip hip group burst onto the scene with this infectious classic, perfect for a warm summer night vibe. You will dance.

“Rise Up,” Parachute Club

With its infection world music groove and joyous refrain, Toronto musical group Parachute Club hit it big with this serious summer anthem. And, to this day, heads with bop and smiles will take a decidedly upwards trajectory whenever this ditty hits the airwaves.

“Henry Needs a New Pair of Shoes,” Lowest of the Low

For many, the summer of 1993 was dominated by playing this band‘s debut album Shakespeare My Butt on repeat, which given I was listening on cassette, shows just how good it was. And, this song best represents the spirit of summery rebellion of the band.

“The Weight,” The Band

Probably one of the best songs of the last century or so, this gem written by Toronto’s Robbie Robertson just oozes feeling. Guaranteed to have a handful of people singing along on the patio. Watch for them, those are the good ones.