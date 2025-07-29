The CNE wants you to drop more than $2K for a ‘premium’ day at the fair

Toronto’s most popular end-of-summer tradition is just around the corner, but it could get a little pricey if you want to go in style. The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is rolling out a CNE VIP Experience, but it’ll set you back $1,800 plus fees and taxes, bringing the total to $2,047.51 (or about $511 per person in an obligatory group of four).

For that whopping amount, you’ll get:

Four admission tickets with Ride-All-Day and Fast Passes

Exclusive access to a private, air-conditioned space at the prestigious Withrow Common Gallery, where you can relax or store personal items

CNE merchandise and treats

Four non-alcoholic drink tickets and eight alcoholic drink tickets redeemable across the fair

Four meal vouchers valued at $50 each, usable anywhere across the grounds

Access to an exclusive VIP lounge at the Bandshell

Unlimited rides with a Ride Fast Pass (so you can skip the ride lines)

Your choice of Skip the Line & Front Row at the CNE SuperDogs or the iconic Acrobatic Ice-Skating Show

A limited Edition CNE Collector Pin Set

A dedicated concierge team that can help you plan your day, escort you on-site during your experience, answer any questions you have, and help curate an experience for you that you’ll never forget.

The reactions online aren’t that welcoming, with many calling the package ‘elitist’.

“Nothing they offer at the CNE is worth that price lol,” one user commented on an Instagram post about the package. “Lemme pay my little entry fee, go get my donuts and corn, get my steps in and go home…..bout concierge service…..”

“Sooner or later all the activities that tie the social fabric of our city will be reserved for only the wealthy. Good job Toronto” another person commented under a Reddit thread, while other Redditors reminisced about enjoying the old days at the fair, sans VIP experience.

“…I remember as a kid we would find some deal, we didn’t have a ton so we went on maybe 2 rides. Ate junk food, watched the air show and went to the various exhibits. Back in the day the international market and food stalls were the bomb, esp for ethnic foods like Greek 🙂 which were not the staples that they are today. Point is it was a blast and I felt that everyone had an equal opportunity for a great time…”

Of course, there are more affordable options. An advanced pass will cost you $28.37 (including tax), which includes admission and access to all shows and exhibits on any one day of the CNE (but, alas, no personal concierge).

The 2025 CNE takes place from Fri, Aug 15-Mon, Sept 1, 2025.