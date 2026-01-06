The CN Tower is getting a $21 million glow-up for its milestone year

Toronto’s most famous tower is getting a big refresh just in time for its 50th anniversary.

As we previously reported, the CN Tower has been undergoing a $21-million modernization since 2023, focused on its Terrace Level, which is part of the Lower Observation Level experience 113 storeys above the city. The goal is to make the space feel more contemporary and accessible, while giving visitors an even better reason to linger (and, yes, to brave the famous glass floor).

If you’ve been to the tower recently, you may have noticed that the Terrace Level is partially open while renovations continue. The redesign is expected to expand indoor viewing capacity, extend the indoor observation and provide a new, uninterrupted glass floor. The plan also includes state-of-the-art interactive video walls featuring animated visual interpretations of original works by Canadian artists, including Indigenous artists from across the country (check out “Artmosphere”).

Accessibility is a huge part of the project. The Tower notes that one of the primary goals of the redesign is improved accessibility, continuing a multi-year push to reduce barriers for guests.

This isn’t the Tower’s first major makeover in recent years. In 2018, officials announced a $16-million renovation of the Main Observation Level, introducing features like floor-to-ceiling window walls for more seamless panoramic views and improved universal access.

While 2025 marks 50 years since the Tower was completed (April 2, 1975), it opened to the public on June 26, 1976, meaning the renos will land just in time for the 2026 anniversary! According to reports, the 50th anniversary celebration kicks off on Jan 21, 2026, at 10 am, with more details expected soon.

If money is a bit tight, Torontonians looking to experience the CN Tower can do so free of charge if they present their Toronto Public Library card.

The CN Tower’s main entrance is at 290 Bremner Blvd, between the Rogers Centre and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.