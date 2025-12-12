The biggest party in Toronto this weekend could be at a Filipino grocery store in Scarborough

Seafood City Canada and local creative group Kalamansi Collective are closing out their popular Late Night Madness series with two final blow-out nights at Seafood City Scarborough on Dec. 12 and 13.

If last weekend was any indication, Scarborough is in for a big night.

Thousands packed the store last weekend, as the supermarket turned into a celebration of Filipino culture. Aisles became dance floors. Shoppers took “sinigang powder boosts.” Vinegar shooters made the rounds. DJs kept the energy high.

Even Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined the party on Saturday, greeting guests and experiencing the cultural moment firsthand.

“This is the season to celebrate, because the Filipino community has done well,” Chow said. “The food, the friendships, the families are really coming together to celebrate culture, heritage and dancing.”

Late Night Madness has gotten social media attention across North America for turning the everyday act of grocery shopping into a social gathering, similar to what happened when DJs and dance parties descended on coffee shops in Toronto.

Organizers say the Scarborough finale—co-presented with Filipino-Canadian brand Kalamansi Collective—may be the most energetic edition yet.

Guests can expect local DJs, beloved Filipino street foods, classic drinks, and the kind of line dancing that anchors any Filipino celebration. A limited-edition Kalamansi Collective x Seafood City shirt will also be available exclusively for attendees.

“Toronto shows up for Filipino culture in a special way,” said Kris Pangilinan, founder of Kalamansi Collective. “We want these nights to be the biggest Late Night Madness parties in North America. When people walk in, they should feel the joy and community that define who we are.”

The event is free, though organizers encourage guests to download the SFC+ app to secure a ticket in advance.