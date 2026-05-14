The best things to do for the 2026 Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto

The first long weekend of the (almost) summer season is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the official arrival of warm weather. From four-day festivals to concerts and night markets, these are the 10 best things to do in Toronto for this Victoria Day long weekend.

Spend this Victoria Day long weekend sampling the GTA’s best ribs (and more!). Vaughan Ribfest is back from Friday to Monday with every kind of smoked meat you’ve ever dreamed of, plus other classic festival snacks like Beavertails and roasted corn, live entertainment and fireworks.

There are many signs that summer is here — and in Toronto, the start of the season is more about vibes than the actual weather. One such sign is the first Electric Island of the season. This electronic music festival is taking over Woodbine Park this weekend for the season opener!

Eurovision is back this week, with the final showdown taking place on Saturday. If you love rooting for your favourite countries (and booing your least favourites), join in on a watch party at Pegasus on Church! The live broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and there will be flags and scorecards for you to take notes.

Australian rapper and singer The Kid Laroi is hitting the stage at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday for his A Perfect World tour. This comes after the release of his new album, Before I Forget.

Sip your way through the long weekend at Wine Fest Toronto. Taking over the Heritage Court at Enercare Centre, you’ll get three complimentary pours with your ticket and access to over 30 vendors, live music and even free educational wine-themed seminars.

On Friday, Outside Looking In is hosting their annual showcase! An Indigenous-led organisation supporting Indigenous youth, the annual arts showcase will feature incredible performances from over 115 Indigenous performers, including Canada’s Got Talent golden buzzer winner Rebecca Strong.

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Toronto this Saturday with Stackt Market’s Asian Night Market! Featuring more than 50 Asian-owned vendors, authentic eats and drinks, cultural performances and a DJ spinning all night long, get ready for a full night market experience!

One of Australia’s most successful and beloved comedy acts, Sooshi Mango was created by brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their close friend Andrew Manfre. Inspired by the experience of immigrant families, they’re bringing The Home Made World Tour to Toronto on Saturday!

Celebrate this long weekend the classic way: with fireworks. The City of Toronto is putting on a fireworks show on Monday, May 18 in honour of Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay Park. The show will begin at 10 p.m.

Rewinds to the 2000s with Ground Control’s HEY YA! 2000s Video Dance Party on Friday! Dance all night to videos from Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Outkast, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Madonna, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys and so many more.