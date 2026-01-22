The best places to celebrate Robbie Burns Day in Toronto (and where to buy haggis)

Robbie Burns Day is just around the corner! January 25 marks the birthday of Scotland’s national poet, who’s best known for poems and songs that are still sung centuries later (Auld Lang Syne, anyone?) In Toronto, it’s the perfect excuse to turn a long winter week into something distinctly Scottish, especially when it comes to food. Celebrate with a Burns supper, a tradition built around haggis, neeps, and tatties, plus toasts and (if you’re doing it properly) the iconic “Address to a Haggis.”

If you need some direction, here are a few Toronto spots hosting Burns-night celebrations, plus the best places to pick up haggis if you’d rather do the whole celebration thing at home.

Granite Brewery

In Midtown, Granite’s Burns celebration is all about tradition! The ticketed banquet is built around carefully selected beers and a formal Scottish supper format: spent grain bread, Scotch Broth Soup, prime rib with neeps and tatties, and, of course, haggis, all accompanied by pipe music and live readings of Burns’ finest works. Wrap up the night with some Scotch whisky. Jan 23/24, 2026 @ 7 pm. Price: $90 (before tax and service fees). 245 Eglinton Ave E.

The Chef’s House (George Brown College)

Celebrate the bard’s legacy with Highland dancing, whisky, and the food of Scotland (including haggis) at the annual Burns Supper! The evening begins with Scottish-inspired treats, followed by a four-course Burns Supper menu. Jan 23, 2026, 6-9 pm. $151.76 (includes taxes and fees). 215 King St E.

The Caledonian

Head to The Caledonian if you want to celebrate Burns Night in a classic Scottish pub setting! Expect Burns Supper seatings (including multiple dates around Burns Day) as well as themed whisky tastings, like Aberlour and Glenmorangie nights, for anyone who wants to make it a full week of drams. 856 College St.

GLB Brewpub

GLB Brewpub runs a Robbie Burns Supper that’s steeped in Scottish tradition! Expect hearty fare, good company, a wee bit of ceremony, and the stirring sound of Toronto bagpipe performers. For dinner, expect cock-a-leekie soup with bannock, complemented with haggis, neeps, and tatties, plus roast beef. End your meal with a Tipsy Laird (a classic Scottish trifle with layers of Drambuie-soaked sponge cake, topped with whipped cream). Jan 24 @ 6 pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. 11 Lower Jarvis St.

St. Andrew’s Society of Toronto Burns Dinner (University Club)

If you’re after a classic, formal Burns dinner, St. Andrew’s Society hosts a Burns Night program at the University Club of Toronto, complete with the “Address to a Haggis,” the toast to The Immortal Memory, and toasts to the Lassies and Laddies! The dinner menu includes lobster bisque, haggis, neeps and tatties, and cranachan (a classic Scottish dessert with cream, oats and raspberries) for dessert. This is a formal event, so expect black tie or business suits for men (although kilts and tartan are encouraged!) Jan 23, 6:30 pm-10 pm. Tickets (inclusive of wine) are $155 for members of the St. Andrew’s Society and the University Club of Toronto and $165 for non-members.

Where to buy haggis in Toronto

If you prefer to celebrate at home, there are multiple places you can buy haggis in and around Toronto. Sanagan’s Meat Locker (multiple locations, including Kensington Market) is a good spot if you want butcher-counter guidance. From There to Here (17 St. John’s Rd) is known for UK/Irish imports and pantry nostalgia, including traditional Scottish haggis. A Bit of Home in Mississauga (1248 Dundas St E, Unit 2) is a major retailer of Irish and British goods, so expect multiple haggis options (including Stahly Scottish haggis and British Grocer haggis slices). Not exactly the GTA, but Simply British Foods in Whitby also offers various haggis options, like MacSween haggis and British Grocer haggis. If you can’t make it to a butcher, you can simply order Stahly Scottish haggis through Sobeys Urban Fresh (a perfect backup if specialty shops sell out close to Jan 25!)