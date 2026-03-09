The best Oscars watch parties happening in Toronto this weekend

The biggest night in Hollywood is back this weekend, and Canada has plenty to root for! Get ready for the 2026 Academy Awards by joining other cinephiles at an Oscars watch party in Toronto. To no one’s surprise, K-Pop Demon Hunters is getting even more awards love, with Toronto’s Maggie Kang receiving a nomination for best animated feature. Also in that category is Toronto’s Domee Shi, for her animated film Elio. Honorary Torontonian Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein received a few Academy Award nods, including for best picture (meaning Toronto’s J. Miles Dale, who produced the film, is in the running), makeup and hairstyling (led by Canadian team Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey) and production design (featuring Canadian production designer and set decorator Shane Vieau). Why not cheer them on with the rest of the city at an Oscars watch party this weekend?

Is the red carpet your favourite part of watching the Oscars? Walk your own this weekend thanks to Hot Docs’ free screening of the award show! You’re welcome to come in your best evening wear or your best evening sweatpants to stroll the carpet (beginning at 6 p.m.) before enjoying the show at 8 p.m. Before it begins, place bets on who you think will be winning and then get ready to root for Toronto!

O’Grady’s always throws a party for the biggest pop culture celebrations, including the Academy Awards. Dress to impress, pose for a photo with a real-life golden statue and take part in an Oscar pool and some trivia to really test your movie knowledge.

If you love gambling and love drag, Messy’s Oscar party at Left Field Brewery is the place for you! Hosted by Messy Margaret alongside her drag daughter Margalete, there will be an Oscar pool ballot, and you can win as long as you fill it all in before the first award is announced. Once you’ve gambled all your money away, sit back and enjoy some drag performances throughout the night, plus trivia and even door prizes — come dressed in your best red carpet gear for a chance to win a special prize.

The Toronto Movies and Outings group is back with another Oscars party, and it’s the place to be if you’re looking to make some new friends by bonding over your love (or hatred) of some of the movies up for big awards! Head over to the Firkin on Yonge’s top floor and grab drinks and snacks from the menu while you cheer on your favourite actors. Fill out an Oscar ballot for a chance to win fun prizes throughout the night

TIFF’s Oscars watch party is popular for a reason — if it’s your thing, it’s pretty fun to be surrounded by cinephiles while watching (OK, more like critiquing) the biggest Hollywood award show. Comedian Alice Rose will be hosting the night, filled with movie trivia courtesy of Toronto Trivia!

If you like your Oscars with a side of comedy (and comedy that’s a little better than what the Oscars host often subjects us to), head to Comedy Bar Bloor on Sunday and get ready to laugh. The event is hosted by Paul Beer and Gwynne Phillipsa nd will include special guests throughout the night, including Dan Beirne, Laura Cilevitz and Roger Bainbridge. Not only that, but you can play Oscars bingo and fill out your predictions ballot in the hopes of winning a few prizes!