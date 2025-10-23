From period pieces to pop culture replicas and more — Toronto has a massive selection of frightfully cool Halloween costumes that will have you celebrating this spooky season in style. Here are six of the best Halloween costume stores in Toronto. Remember to get those costumes sorted out right away to avoid the letdown that comes with being a ghost in a sheet one more time.

Where: 415 King St. W./various locations

This is T.O.’s top shop for Halloween garb. It boasts costumes for kids, adults, plus sizes and couples, as well as amazing decorations and animatronics for a spooky home. Hot new arrivals include costumes from Wicked and Fantastic Four.

Where: 685 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

This midtown shop offers period pieces, horror, occupation, plus-size options, couples’ outfits and humorous attire (i.e., stand out in an “upside down dude” costume complete with a dangling head or turn heads in a dinosaur inflatable suit).

Where: 924 Queen St.E./various locations

You don’t have to drop a ton of cash to get dressed up for Halloween — thrift stores are perfect options to put together DIY outfits. Value Village offers brand new and gently-loved Halloween costumes, as well as a treasure trove of wigs, makeup and accessories.

Where: 16 Busy St.

This appointment-only costume rental shop does a lot of business with the movie and film industry in Toronto, but this time of year it also rents out an awesome selection of one-of-a-kind costumes to discerning Halloween enthusiasts. Here, the early trick-or-treater gets the best costume, so don’t delay.

Where: 621 Yonge St.

This family-run business boasts a wide variety of masks, masquerade items, and wigs (they also have amazing cosplay selections). Packed from wall to wall with all the accessories and unique finds you need to create a killer costume for Halloween night.

That spooky feeling when… you realize there are only 95 days until Halloween and you have no idea what your costume should be. ? ? pic.twitter.com/7vSIxXn31a — Party City (@PartyCity) July 28, 2022

Where: 39 Orfus Rd./various locations

They offer a huge selection of styles, characters, and accessories for you to nail your next Halloween look. Trending looks include superheroes (hello, Deadpool), Disney characters and all the most gory, blood-stained costumes of your nightmares. They also offer an array of plus-sized costumes.