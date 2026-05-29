The best FIFA World Cup watch parties in Toronto

Rejoice, soccer fans — or honestly, anyone who loves a good party. FIFA is officially on its way, and the city is turning into one giant soccer playground. But for those of us who couldn’t snag match tickets — or just want somewhere fun to catch games happening in other cities — there are plenty of FIFA watch parties and activations popping up across Toronto. From hotel viewing lounges to bars blasting the sound, there’s a spot for every kind of fan.

1 Hotel Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West

Who says the celebrations can’t continue when the games are done? Harriet’s, the restaurant at 1 Hotel’s rooftop, partnered with tequila brand Casamigos to keep the spirits high all summer long. On game days, they’ll have six jumbo screens, food and drink specials and a huge party vibe. And when FIFA’s done, that vibe will continue all summer long with live DJs and a new Casamigos margarita menu. There’s also an onsite collaboration with Offside Boys, a brand that reworks vintage soccer jerseys into one-of-a-kind tote bags and bucket hats.

Blue Bovine, 65 Front Street West

There’s no more convenient location than literally inside Union Station, and Blue Bovine’s watch parties have that secured. The restaurant will be showing every FIFA game, with sound, on its 12 giant televisions, and there will be food and drink specials to mark the occasion.

Cabana Pool Bar, 11 Polson Street

The recent fire isn’t stopping Cabana from celebrating the summer in style. There will be a huge FIFA finals party on July 19, with all of the energy you can expect from the city’s iconic pool bar. They’ll also be playing games on the weekends, too, if you’re more of a casual fan.

Chotto Matte, 161 Bay Street

If patio vibes are what you’re looking for, Chotto Matte has you covered. There will be live DJ sets for every FIFA kickoff, the Nikkei cuisine that’s made Chotto Matte so famous, and crafted cocktails for the occasion. What could be better than a soccer game with a view of the city?

The Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen Street West

The Drake Hotel’s in-house venues (Lounge, Sky Yard, and Cafe Patio) will host indoor and outdoor watch parties for all FIFA games, but there’s also a package for those looking to stay at the hotel. The in-room minibar is complimentary, and guests who opt for the package receive two custom limited-edition soccer t-shirts from local screen-printing studio WQW.

FYE Ultraclub x E11even, 15 Saskatchewan Road

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One of Miami’s most famous clubs is popping up in Toronto to celebrate FIFA as part of its multi-city “Where the World Comes to Play” initiative. The residency will feature live performances, themed entertainment, special guest appearances, and after-hours events tied to key tournament moments, and will run on key tournament dates throughout June and early July.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, 60 Yorkville Avenue

d|bar is unveiling two new cocktails for the FIFA season, the La Verde (Don Julio 1942 with fresh cucumber, lime, coconut water, and soda) and the 42 Passion (Don Julio with guava, passionfruit, and citrus). There are also three giant TVs and a seasonal menu for those looking for elevated bar bites on game day.

King & Bay, 161 Bay Street

For something completely different, bespoke tailor King & Bay is offering watch parties inside their stunning rooftop space. The FIFA package is priced at $7,000 and includes signature cocktails, standard beverages and food catered by Chotto Matte for 20 guests for a sort of members-only club feel.

Petty Cash, 487 Adelaide Street West

For elevated pub shareables, a relaxed environment and sound on for all FIFA games (regardless of the time), Petty Cash is the place to be. The new menu is chock full of pizza, wings and other favourites with one-of-a-kind twists, and the party is sure to keep going when the game is over.

The Ritz Carlton, 181 Wellington Street West

The Ritz is offering a private game-day suite, which boasts a large TV, a custom food and drink menu and service throughout the game. It’s like going to a box without the lineup, basically. For those looking for a little less of a splurge, EPOCH Bar and Kitchen Terrace, TOCA Restaurant, and LANO will feature FIFA‑inspired menus and elevated sharable plates, too.

Silent H, 461 King Street West

The hours at this Mexican spot will be extended for every major matchup, and the happy hour specials, which include $10 margaritas and $4 bites, will be in effect for all primetime FIFA games. To watch, there will also be multiple projector screens with sound on both patios.