The 10 coolest spots to cold plunge in Toronto

With the weather warming up, it’s the perfect time for a cold-water plunge. Not only is it the best way to cool off this summer, research shows that it can improve muscle recovery, reduce inflammation and even boost mental focus. Toronto has some of the best spots for a cold plunge, whether indoors, outdoors or out in the wild! Here are some of our top picks.

Toronto’s best indoor cold plunge spots

Head to Yorkville for the ultimate otherworldly sauna and ice bath experiences. The spa offers eight ice baths that are kept icy-cold between 0 and 4°C, so you can stay cool with your crew. This, combined with guided breathwork and even a tea lounge, makes it a perfect hangout spot for the summer. 110 Bloor St W.

This cozy, unpretentious studio on College St W offers cold exposure in a community-oriented atmosphere. Experience a cold plunge under a shower bucket or as part of a four-person ice bath (temperatures range from 2 to 10°C). 860 College St.

Rejuvenate in a private suite on Front St W in a custom-built BlueCube cold plunge. Drop into water temperatures from 0-4°C to recover, reduce inflammation, enhance mental clarity, and boost your metabolism, all while listening to guided audio meditations. 486 Front St W, Terrace Level.

This indoor–outdoor gym offers group training and fitness boot camps, but it’s also the most perfect spot to repair and recharge your body, with cold plunge and sauna experiences! Check out the custom-built six-person Dr. Sauna built inside a trailer, or take a cold plunge in one of the space’s three ice baths, kept between 5°C and 10°C. 124 Brock Ave. and 3519 Dundas St. W.

This automated two-person sauna/plunge on Queen St E is private, super easy to book, and offers drop-in or membership-based pricing. The space features a cold plunge with temperatures as low as 3°C and an infrared sauna that ranges from 32°C to 60°C. Each session lasts 60 minutes. All you have to do is book a session, select your ideal temperatures, and you’ll receive private access to the space! 535 Queen St E.

A perfect spot for quiet self-reflection. Experience their infrared sauna and eucalyptus shower, followed by a refreshing cold plunge! Two locations: Liberty Village (34 Sudbury St) and Harbord Village (87B Harbord St).

Toronto’s best outdoor cold plunge spots

Opt for a cold-water plunge in a private, tranquil rooftop setting! The ice tub is infused with organic Epsom salt and maintained with micro-filtration and ozonation to keep the water clean and pathogen-free. 257 Danforth Ave.

Relax at Toronto’s first outdoor wellness playground. It contains outdoor saunas, cold plunges and even a breathwork dome. The space focuses on hot and cold therapy, breathing techniques, and movement, promoting somatic wellness experiences to support both physical and mental well-being. It’s a seasonal pop-up, so follow @unboundedwell on Instagram for 2025 operating dates (sessions will likely launch sometime between June and September). 28 Bathurst St.

Toronto’s best wild cold plunge sites

One of the best year-round spots for a wild cold plunge is Cherry Beach (Lake Ontario), nestled on the north shore of Lake Ontario’s Outer Harbour at the foot of Cherry St.

“Cherry Beach is a good spot for it. Lake Ontario is very clean… parking is only a few feet from the water,” one user explained.

Cherry Beach is known for hosting the most epic, cold plunge events throughout the winter months, but it’s a good spot to cool off in the summer as well. Lake Ontario stays relatively chilly during the summer months (ranging between 16 and 20°C), so it’s perfect to take a dip in after a long run or exercise session.

Runners-Up

Other hot spots for a cold plunge in the wild (all connected to Lake Ontario) include Woodbine Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Leuty Lifeguard Station (located in The Beaches and a great spot for photos) and Hanlan’s Point Beach.