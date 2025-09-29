7 album release parties to celebrate Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ in Toronto

We’re just days away from the much-anticipated release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. When the full album drops on Oct. 3, why not be among friends and Swifties to celebrate? Check out these album release parties in Toronto, from dance parties to drag shows.

When Taylor Swift’s 12th album releases on Oct. 3, Bar Cathedral will be honouring the occasion with a party — listen to the new album in full, then have a dance party to music from all eras. Prepare to sparkle with a friendship bracelet-making station, glowsticks, glittery drinks and more.

TSwift Dance Party Canada is back with another iconic event: a TS12 launch party at Dprtmnt, run by fans, for fans. This party will be more than just The Life of a Showgirl. Enjoy top hits and deep cuts from every era all night long. Happening on Saturday, early bird tickets for this event have already sold out, so act fast!

Drag performers plus Taylor Swift is a match made in heaven — especially when Tay BoBo, Toronto’s own TSwift drag impersonator, is around. Celebrate the album at the Drink with a listening party hosted by Swiftie sisters Tay BoBo and Sapphyre Poison, featuring live (and hilarious) reactions to the full album. Arrive at 11 p.m. on Oct. 2 and listen in real time at midnight when the album drops!

T.Swift thinks of everything — she even created her own official release party for the occasion! The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is an 89-minute theatrical experience tied to Swift’s latest album, and Swifties from across the world can watch the release in theatres from Oct. 3–5. You can snag advance tickets at your closest theatre here.

Swifties Socials is back with another event — what they’re calling the Biggest Taylor Swift Dance Party in Toronto. Celebrate the album release on Oc. 3 among over 500 Swifties, where you can dance, sing and cry to the new music — plus some deep cuts, remixes and hidden gems.

If the nightclub isn’t really your thing, head to Snakes and Lattes College on Oct. 4 for a Taylor Swift Brunch, trivia and listening party! Promising a trivia experience that is an “immersive journey through Taylor’s world,” including anagrams, crosswords and more, you can also create your own friendship bracelet and shop Swiftie-inspired goods from local vendors.

Dust off your artistic skills for this paint and listen party! Happening on Oct. 11, you’ll spend this paint night listening to the album from start to finish while you paint on a showgirl-inspired canvas. When the night is over, you’ll gain intimate knowledge of The Life of a Showgirl and your very own Swift-themed canvas to commemorate the new era!