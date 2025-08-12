Taste of the Danforth is cancelled again, but another Greek festival is taking its place

Taste of the Danforth has been quietly cancelled again, marking the second year in a row without the iconic three-day Greektown festival. Once a summer staple since the mid-’90s, it last ran in 2023 after pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021, and another in 2022.

The cancellation sparked somewhat of an outcry across social media, with some pushing for for a reimagined approach to the festival.

“I think Toronto needs to seriously revisit its street festivals. I used to go to ToD over a decade ago and it was something special, same with all the other cultural festivals,” one user said on the Toronto subreddit. “Now, they are all the exact same. you can buy an expensive pineapple drink, expensive potato on a stick, and expensive burnt corn on a cobb. vendors will sell cheap dropshipped items.”

The good news is that another Greek festival is happening that could cure your souvlaki blues. The Taste of Greece festival runs from Aug 15-17 at St. Lawrence Market and boasts lively music and authentic Greek cuisine, everything from savoury gyros to sweet loukoumades!

Discover the vibrant flavours and rich culture of Greece from 11 am to 7 pm on Aug 15-16, and 11 AM to 6 pm on Aug 17! Click here for more info.