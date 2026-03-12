Tarragon Theatre’s ‘Queen Maeve’ is must-see theatre of the very best kind

When I think about death and aging, at least in the context of literature, the first person that comes to mind is always Dylan Thomas and his immortal words: “Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Those words were top of mind during the opening night performance of Queen Maeve at Tarragon Theatre. The play, a world premiere penned by the iconic Canadian playwright Judith Thompson, jumps into this world with two well-aged feet.

Queen Maeve centres on an elderly woman who appears to have lived an ordinary life and now resides in a nursing home in Cornwall, Ontario. As we soon find out, this 88-year-old charmer played to perfection by Clare Coulter, is actually Maeve, the reborn legendary Irish warrior queen.

From the confines of her bedroom — a bedroom and a home that could be any retirement home anywhere in the province — she reflects on a life shaped by battle, love, loss, and the consequences of her choices.

It is something, some place, we all end up, at the end of our journeys, reflecting on the struggles and challenges of life, the highs and lows. And, we all need to prepare. As a way to spark conversations and self-reflection, this play is perfect. I wouldn’t change a single thing. The issues that Maeve encounters in her life might be unique, but the struggles, the feelings, the fears, are universal. For all but a lucky few, life is a challenge interrupted by moments of joy.

To that end, maybe we are all warrior queens and warriors kings. If we make it to the end, why not declare ourselves champions?

The production blends myth and reality in a moving meditation on aging, legacy, and what it means to confront the final chapters of life with courage. And it is something from which we can all learn.

Queen Maeve is rooted in Irish mythology and the story of the Queen of Connacht, one of four traditional regions of Ireland.

The set is simple, the play a scant 80 minutes. The acting? Sublime

Coulter as Queen Maeve offers one of the best and most memorable performances I’ve seen in the last year. Her supporting cast of Ryan Bommarito, Caroline Gillis and Sarah Orenstein add depth and emotional balance to Thompson’s text.

One of the marks of a wonderful play is the conversations it sparks immediately after, the next day, the next week.

The key to Queen Maeve’s success is in its resonance. It’s one of those plays that gets the gears moving, that sparks chats about important topics. It is universal and the more we talk about it, the better off we will all be.

This is a play to see. Bold, poignant, and unforgettable.