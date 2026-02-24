Stephen Amell back in Toronto to star in hot new crime TV show ‘The Borderline’

Toronto’s Stephen Amell, best known for his breakout role on Arrow, is back in his old stomping grounds for a new project—and this time, he’s bringing a darker, funnier edge. In our feature interview, he opens up about stepping into the morally complex world of The Borderline, returning to familiar Canadian collaborators, exploring the Thousand Islands on location, and even what first inspired him to pursue acting.

The Borderline airs on CTV and Crave.

For viewers coming to The Borderline for the first time, how would you describe the series and its overall tone?

We got a great sound bite from our friends at The Social today, where they called it a morally messy show. It’s a show where you might assume the cops are the good guys and the criminals are the bad guys — but maybe that’s not the case.

What initially drew you to the role of Henry Rowland?

It was offered to me, and that in and of itself was intriguing. And I was drawn to working with Christina Jennings and the folks at Shaftesbury Films. I had worked with them before relocating full time to L.A. I was on [TV series] ReGenesis way back when, and we’ve always stayed in touch.

So it’s a bit of a homecoming?

It felt like an interesting and opportune time for me in my career to also do a Canadian project, and it was exciting to step on as an executive producer.

What’s it been like to be working up here?

I loved being up here. We shot this in the fall of 2024. I stayed in downtown Toronto, and then we went all over — Gananoque, Cobourg, Bradford. I stayed out in Paris for a little bit. And I went to a bunch of Maple Leafs games. It was really nice to be back.

It’s also cool to showcase the Thousand Islands region, which isn’t often seen onscreen.

Yeah, it’s beautiful out there. I had never been, and I would highly recommend it.

And you’re working alongside a great Toronto actor in Tamara Podemski.

We have mutual friends and realized we know some of the same people. She was great. I like the dynamic between her character, Erica, and Henry. It’s funny because I’m looking at her like, “You’re wrong,” and everything she’s saying is correct.

What separates The Borderline from other crime dramas audiences might be watching right now?

You come for the violence and stay for the comedy. As the season continues, it gets darker and more out of control. The humour ramps up. That’s not something I’ve been known for with the characters I’ve played over the past 15 years or so. Approaching things with a lighter touch was a lot of fun.

Do you remember the moment you first thought acting might be something you could pursue as a career?

I break my career into two parts: 2004 through 2009, when I was primarily here, and 2010 until now. I had some success in those first five years, mostly in Toronto, but I wasn’t seeing a pattern. I’d get some big jobs and lose out on small ones. Then I had a moment where I realized I just really like acting, so let’s stop worrying about the type of project or whether it’ll put you in the spotlight — just do it because you love it. When I did that, success came quickly behind.

What was your first job ever?

Working at Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club when I was in second grade.

And what about the worst piece of career advice you’ve received?

Moses Znaimer told me to focus on a career — and that I’m not going to make it.

What is your most treasured possession?

My wife and I have a little property on the lake in Austin, Texas, and I’ve always dreamt of having a house on the water, so technically that’s a possession.

What is your motto?

Suit up and show up.