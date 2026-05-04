May the Fourth be with You: Here is where to celebrate Star Wars Day in Toronto

May the Fourth be with you, Toronto.

Star Wars fans are once again celebrating May the Fourth. There are a few special events happening in the city to help with that Star Wars Day vibe. Here is where you can get your force on in Toronto.

There is a Star Wars trivia night at Hemingway’s Restaurant in Yorkville, running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The evening covers the full live-action timeline of the franchise, from the fall of the Republic through the rise of the First Order, with questions drawn from the prequels, Original Trilogy and Disney+ series. Teams of up to six can compete for prizes, while solo attendees can join a community table and be matched with other players.

On the big screen, fans can head east to the May 4 screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Fox Theatre, marking the film’s 10th anniversary. The standalone film follows the Rebel Alliance’s mission to steal the Death Star plans, offering a darker, self-contained story that has become a modern fan favourite within the broader franchise.

Classic cinema lovers can also return to where it all began at Revue Cinema, which is screening a 4K restoration of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope as part of its “Perfect Date” series. The May 4 screening revisits the original film that follows Luke Skywalker’s first journey into the galaxy, alongside Han Solo, Princess Leia, and those lovable droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Elsewhere in the city, there is more fan trivia at The Rec Room Roundhouse, where Star Wars Trivia takes place at 7 p.m. on May 4. Hosted by Quizmaster Jess, the event brings a game-show-style format.

And, of course, one of the city’s quirkiest bars has a special Star Wars menu. Storm Crow Manor is perfect for those looking to awaken the force within at this Church Street watering hole that is all about fandom with themed rooms, specialty cocktails and a playful, over-the-top atmosphere designed for fans to “nerd out” on Star Wars Day.