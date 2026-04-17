Reclusive Toronto legend Rick Moranis back as Dark Helmet in new Space Balls movie

Notoriously reclusive Toronto actor Rick Moranis is making public appearances again in support of the upcoming Space Balls: The New One movie.

Moranis, who grew up in North York, and got his big break as part of the legendary SCTV and Second City comedy troupes of the 80s before hitting it big as a comedy film star with such movies as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Ghostbusters, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Following the tragic death of his wife, Moranis went on hiatus in New York City raising his kids and the projects stopped. And they stopped for a long, long time. Although Moranis did return to the, sort of, spotlight with a country album, The Agoraphobic Cowboy, of all things in the early 2005. And, yes, it was subsequently nominated for a 2006 Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

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Moranis also made an appearance at a Second City celebrity gala reprising his role alongside Dave Thomas and Bob and Doug Mckenzie.

What brought Moranis back was comedy icon Mel Brooks and the chance to rekindle his role as Dark Helmet in a new Space Balls film.

The original Space Balls, a Star Wars parody, was released in 1987. Moranis’s character Lord Dark Helmet is, of course, a take on legendary baddie Darth Vader. Just one where his helmet never really fits correctly.

And, although the film won’t be released until next year, it’s already making a lot of people very excited.

Recently, a teaser was released and some of the cast, Moranis and co-star Bill Pulman showed up at this year’s CinemaCon, where Amazon MGM Studios rolled out a slate of upcoming films—led by the long-awaited return of a cult comedy classic.

Spaceballs: The New One is said to lean fully into the absurdity of both Hollywood and its own legacy. In a pre-recorded message for the event, Mel Brooks joked about the film’s title—“It’s just like the old one, but it’s newer”—while confirming the project is officially underway.

According to one report, Moranis drew one of the loudest reactions of the night. True to the franchise’s spirit, the presentation itself was packed with interruptions and self-aware gags, offering a clear signal that the sequel won’t stray far from its satirical roots. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.