Solidarity through music as Neil Young offers Greenland entire catalogue for one year

No stranger to political outrage, Toronto music icon Neil Young has taken a shot at the United States, and Donald Trump in particular, by allowing Greenland free access to his entire music catalogue for one year.

Born in Toronto in 1945, the independent singer-songwriter has spent more than six decades using his music and his voice to take political positions, often loudly and unapologetically.

In a post published Jan. 26 on the Neil Young Archives website, the Toronto musician said the offer was intended to “ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing,” following recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about asserting control over Greenland and the broader Arctic region.

“I’m honored to give a free year’s access to neilyoungarchives.com to all of our friends in Greenland,” Young wrote. “I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government. It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love.”

Though Young spent parts of his childhood in Winnipeg and later moved to California, his Toronto roots have always remained central to his identity. He was born at Toronto General Hospital, returned repeatedly to the city throughout his career, and cemented his Canadian legacy with the legendary 1971 Massey Hall concert.

Young has been especially vocal in recent weeks, publishing frequent op-eds criticizing Trump and U.S. government agencies. Earlier this month, he called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the “new American thug police” following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

“Donald Trump is destroying America bit by bit,” Young wrote in a separate post, accusing the administration of incompetence, dishonesty and moral failure.

The Toronto-born rocker has also reaffirmed his decision to keep his music off Amazon, citing CEO Jeff Bezos’s political alignment and the company’s perceived support of Trump-era policies. Young removed his catalogue from Amazon Music in October 2025, continuing a long-standing pattern of putting principles ahead of platform reach.

Offering his catalogue to Greenland, Young framed the act not as a political strategy but as something simpler — music as solidarity.

From a Toronto-born artist who has spent a lifetime pushing back against authority, it was a gesture entirely on brand.