Sing a song, get a sandwich: Vendor offers free grilled cheese for a tune at Geary Art Crawl

Toronto’s indie crowd already has plenty of reasons to wander down Geary Avenue this weekend, but one unexpected perk might involve belting out a song for lunch.

Mike Gabel, the founder of the karaoke series Hot Breath, says he’ll be handing out free grilled cheese sandwiches to anyone willing to sing him a song during this Saturday’s Geary Art Crawl!

In a playful Insta post earlier this week, Gabel laid out the rules of the exchange, with a caption over a photo of grilled cheese that read, “You sing karaoke, I make grilled cheese.”

“3.5 minutes is the perfect length for a song. It also happens to be the perfect amount of time to make a grilled cheese sandwich. So I’m trading songs for sandwiches this Saturday 2pm at @gearyartcrawl. Meant to be 14 degree so let’s spread some butter baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Gabel (@hotbreath)

So, if you choose the right song, your sandwich should be ready by the time your performance wraps up!

And if you’re planning to swing by for a sandwich anyway, this weekend’s Geary Art Crawl is one of Toronto’s more offbeat neighbourhood festivals. The rain-or-shine takeover runs along Geary from Dufferin to Ossington, turning the industrial strip into a lively street celebration filled with art installations, pop-up galleries, food vendors and live music.

The corridor has steadily evolved into a creative hub in recent years, with lively patios, cafés, and warehouse-style art spaces helping define the area (it’s no wonder it was recently named Toronto’s coolest neighbourhood).

Oh, and if grilled cheese isn’t your thing, Geary Ave has an epic indie food scene, so you’re bound to find other amazing eats while enjoying the warm-ish weather this weekend.

The Geary Art Crawl takes place March 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a Sunday wrap-up at 8 p.m. Some workshops are drop-in, while others require an RSVP and include a $10 materials fee.

Look out for Gabel’s grilled cheese setup (or just follow the sound of someone singing for their lunch).