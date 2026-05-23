Shakespeare under the stars returns to High Park this summer and this year, there are dogs

Toronto’s beloved summer theatre tradition is back for another season as Canadian Stage celebrates the 43rd anniversary of Dream in High Park in 2026 with a new production of Twelfth Night.

Running from July 12 to Sept. 6 at the leafy and gorgeous High Park Amphitheatre, the production has it all: music, romance, and mistaken identities in one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies.

This year’s production is directed by Gregory Prest in his Dream in High Park debut. Twelfth Night stars Caroline Toal as Viola, a young woman shipwrecked and separated from her twin brother who disguises herself as a man, setting off a Shakespearean brouhaha of comic confusion and love affairs.

Toal recently played the role of Anne Shirley in the Stratford Festival’s Anne of Green Gables. Joining her in the cast is Ghazal Azarbad, Farhang Ghajar, Steven Sutcliffe, Rick Roberts, Mike Shara, Navtej Sandhu, Justin Otto, Ori Black, Ray Jacildo, Deivan Steele, and Alicia Barban.

“There’s nothing quite like gathering in High Park on a summer night and experiencing Shakespeare surrounded by hundreds of people under the stars,” said Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Twelfth Night is funny, romantic, musical, and deeply human — the perfect play to experience outdoors.”

In addition to performances, Canadian Stage is expanding the Dream in High Park experience with a series of themed evenings throughout the summer. Highlights include Queer Night on July 24 celebrating LGBTQ+ communities, Dog Night on July 29 where audiences can bring their pets, and Date Night on July 30 featuring picnic and charcuterie offerings beneath the stars.

Backstage tours will also return for select Tuesday evenings, giving theatre-goers a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday shows beginning at 7 p.m. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to enjoy the outdoor experience, while concessions will also be available on site.

General admission tickets are priced at $35 plus HST, with $20 rush tickets offered daily online and at the gate.