Scottie Barnes just taught a reporter the proper way to say Toronto, and we kinda love it

Most Torontonians cringe (just a little) when someone hits Toronto with a hard second “T,” and Raptors star Scottie Barnes just proved it.

In a now-viral moment from NBA All-Star Media Day, Barnes paused an interview after a reporter pronounced the city’s name in a way that sounded very, well, not-from-here, hitting it with the second T.

Barnes jumped in with a friendly correction.

“Torono, Torono,” he repeated, hinting that you have to let the second “T” fade out. The reporter playfully brushed it off with a quick “yeah, yeah,” and moved on, which only fuelled the online comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brandon Gonez Show (@brandongonezshow)

The clip has been making its rounds online, with Toronto fans celebrating Barnes for doing what many residents do instinctively: either quietly correct the pronunciation, or decide whether it’s worth stepping in to begin with (and Barnes, apparently, decided it was).

On YouTube, one commenter summed up the vibe perfectly: “The Toronto Mans letting the International media know what’s up hahaha,” while another went full proud-parent mode: “I love Scottie Barnes as a person, as a great basketball player, and as a Raptor… Scottie did a great job trying to correct the interviewer on how to pronounce Toronto as ‘Torono’… he knows that the last ‘t’ is silent. I love it!”

Over on Instagram, the comments were a bit more playful: “Turrronno loves you @ya.boy.scottie,” one user wrote. Another joked, “They didn’t even realize this in the movie ‘The Man from Toronto’.”

Things got a bit more animated on Reddit. In one thread, a few people even stood up for the reporter. “It’s people from the suburbs who want to reaffirm themselves. I was born here and I sometimes pronounce the second T…” one user said, drawing a ton of backlash.

Another user responded, “I’m no fan of our carbrained suburbanites, but pronouncing the second T is absolutely an instant tell that you’re not from here. Torontonian born and raised. It’s definitely not a suburban thing. It’s GTA wide.”