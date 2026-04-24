SchittCon, a massive ‘Schitt’s Creek’ celebration, is returning this summer with cast appearances

Schitt’s Creek may have ended in 2020, but for fans of the show, the love still lives on — and this summer, you’ll have a chance to relive it all. SchittCon, the fan convention that started in 2019 in Toronto and even included a special visit with the stars, is making a grand return this summer. SchittCon 26 promises to bring fans together for an immersive, three-day experience inspired by the world of Schitt’s Creek.

SchittCon runs from July 31 — Aug. 3, and there are three ticket options for those who take part, each affectionately named after Schitt’s Creek characters. The David, priced at $1,600, is best for solo attendees or private stays and includes a private suite. The Stevie, priced at $1,350, features a shared suite, so it’s best for those attending with friends or a partner. The Mutt, priced at $1,100, includes full access to all programming, meals, transportation and events, just without accommodations, if you’re someone who lives close enough to transport yourself to and from the experience each day.

Over the course of the weekend, attendees will explore Niagara Falls, Toronto and iconic filming locations in what fans may recognize as the home base of Schitt’s Creek: Goodwood. There will also be special guest appearances by cast members, including Jennifer Robertson, who played the sweet and hilarious Jocelyn Smith. She’ll be appearing — alongside two Jazzagals, Mary Kelly and Jennifer Foster, and multi-hyphenate Elizabeth McEachern (you might recognize her from multiple roles across multiple seasons in the show!) — on Saturday, Aug. 1. Saturday evening will include a meet and greet, photo op and a live Q&A.

Attendees will get to see all the major filming locations, including the motel, the veterinary hospital and spots in Goodwood that include Bob’s Garage, the Schitt house, Rose Apothecary and Café Tropical. But most of the fun of SchittCon is getting to be among fans and reminisce about the show; the schedule builds in plenty of sightseeing, games and fun for some fan bonding!

The announcement of SchittCon comes after the news of Catherine O’Hara’s passing, who played the iconic Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. Her 80-episode run on the series earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choise Award, Screen Actor’s Guild Award and Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement. Dan Levy shared in an emotional interview with CBS he’d thought about a Schitt’s Creek reboot before, but said that there’s no sequel without Catherine O’Hara: “You can’t.”

Tickets for the weekend can be purchased schittcon.net.