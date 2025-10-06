Rush Announces 2026 Reunion Tour, Including Two Nights in Toronto

One of Toronto’s most iconic rock bands, Rush, is reuniting for a North American tour that includes two nights Toronto.

The 2026 tour will be the band’s first since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020. Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made the announcement at a private event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Sunday night.

The tour, titled Fifty Something, will celebrate Rush’s 50-plus years of music and the life and legacy of Peart. It will kick off June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles — the same venue where Rush played their final show in 2015 — and wrap up in Cleveland on Sept. 17. The band will perform on Aug. 7 and 9 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Taking the drum seat will be Anika Nilles, an acclaimed German drummer and composer known for her technical skill and work with the late Jeff Beck.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush,” Lee said in a statement, reported in Variety. “After a lot of soul-searching, we realized we miss it — and it’s time for a celebration. Neil was irreplaceable, but we’ve found a remarkable musician who can help us honor his legacy and bring these songs to life again.”

Lifeson, who has faced health issues in recent years, said the pair started casually jamming on old Rush songs and rediscovered their spark.

“To be challenged with that music again was exciting,” he said. “The more we played, the more I fell in love with the idea of performing again.”

Peart’s family, including his widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and daughter Olivia, have reportedly given their full blessing.

Toronto isn’t just another stop on the tour — it’s home. The city is where Rush first formed in 1968, playing high school dances and small clubs around Willowdale and North York. Their self-titled 1974 debut album, released on Toronto’s own Moon Records, marked the start of one of rock’s most influential careers.

Rush’s rise helped put Toronto’s rock scene on the map, paving the way for Canadian acts to gain international recognition. From “Tom Sawyer” to “YYZ” — named after Toronto’s airport code — their music remains inseparable from the city’s identity.