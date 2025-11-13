Royal Horse Show heats up in Toronto this weekend

The Royal Horse Show at Toronto’s Exhibition Place is in full gallop heading into its final weekend of competition. As part of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, this world-renowned event showcases some of the best riders in the world, incredible horses, and family-friendly good times finishing up on Nov. 16.

With more than 1,000 competitors chasing $1.2 million in prize money along with prestigious titles, the Royal Horse Show is the top indoor equestrian event in North America.

Here’s what’s coming up:

The Big Ben Challenge (Nov. 13)

The arena action will be turned up to high tonight with The Mad Barn Big Ben International Challenge, a high-stakes, two-round jumping event that tests the best riders and horses from around the world. Fans can also catch the Clydesdale Six-Horse Hitch, Hackney and Harness Pony Championships, and the return of Liberté — The Magic of Sylvia Zerbini, a breathtaking liberty performance featuring her stunning grey horses moving in harmony.

The Royal 5★ Winning Round (Nov. 14)

Friday night is all about horsepower—literally. The Percheron Six-Horse Hitch opens the evening, showcasing raw strength and precision teamwork, followed by the Hackney Pony Canadian Championship. The night culminates in The Royal 5★ Winning Round, where the top 10 riders from earlier qualifiers return for a clean slate and a shot at the lion’s share of the prize purse.

It’s Rodeo Time (Nov. 15)

Saturday’s matinee performance delivers family fun at its finest with the K9-Equine Challenge, pairing world-class riders with their canine teammates in a fast-paced relay that never fails to delight. The afternoon also includes the Royal International 2★ Grand Prix, Heavy Horse Team Championship, and another performance of Liberté.

Then, on Saturday evening, the Royal Horse Show reaches its climax with the Longines FEI World Cup™ presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport—the richest event of the fair and one of the most prestigious competitions on the international calendar. Twenty-four of the world’s top show jumpers will go head-to-head for glory and a shot at qualifying points toward the global FEI circuit.

The program also features the Hackney Horse World Championships, the Royal Championship Six-Horse Hitch, and, once again, Sylvia Zerbini’s mesmerizing liberty act. Organizers advise fans to arrive early, as this event sells out every year and parking is limited.

Rodeo Rides Into The Royal (Nov. 16)

The Fair closes with a full day of high-energy rodeo action. The Royal Rodeo Qualifier begins at 11 a.m., with top Canadian cowboys and cowgirls competing in saddle bronc, bareback riding, barrel racing, and bull riding for spots in the afternoon finals.

At 2 p.m., the Royal Rodeo Finals take the stage, featuring the Canadian Cowgirls and Amber Marshall, star of CBC’s Heartland, as guest emcee. Expect heart-pounding rides, lightning-fast barrel racing, and a finale that perfectly caps off the 103rd edition of The Royal.

The Royal Horse Show runs until Nov. 16 at Exhibition Place, Toronto. For tickets and full event details, visit royalfair.org.