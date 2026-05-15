Rodeos, bull riding and cowboy boots: 7 ways Toronto is going totally Western this month

Giddy up, Toronto — this month, we’re turning Bay Street into a barn dance. Western vibes have taken over runways this year. Whether it’s fringe, bolo ties or suede details, everyone is dressing like they’re heading to the ranch or the rodeo. And as anyone in this city can attest, the cowboy boot has inexplicably become staple summer footwear. This stampede of Western style has translated into real-life rodeos, saloons and more in the city. Yee-haw!

A country music moment

If the main selling point of the Western life to you is the music (and the outfits), then take a trip to El Mocambo on May 23. The music venue will transform into El Mo Rodeo, a summer kickoff party featuring live country music all night long. Artists include Ontario singer-songwriter Connor Wicklum, Toronto’s own Lara Simonot and country music singer Gillian Hay. Although all you need are tickets to enter, a cowboy hat and some fringe couldn’t hurt!

Ontario’s travelling rodeo

If you’re looking for a rodeo experience, no need to travel to Texas: Ontario has our own rodeo tour every year, and it starts in May! Events here include barrel racing, pole bending, bull riding, trick riding, saddle bronc, a rescue race and even junior competitions. This year, the RAM Rodeo tour starts in Grey Highlands (about a two-hour drive from Toronto) from May 23 to 24. This will be the sixth annual rodeo here, and there will even be a cowboy buffet breakfast and photo and meet-and-greet opportunities with real cowboys and cowgirls. Always curious about the inner workings of rodeos? Take part in a VIP behind the chutes tour to learn the secrets of the pen!

Bull riding at the bar

Enjoy all the fun of Nashville’s Honky Tonk Highway in one place in Toronto: Rock ’N’ Horse Saloon. Country bands are always playing, moose heads hang on the walls (don’t say we didn’t warn you!), the snacks feature Nashville hot chicken and cowboy butter, and bolo ties are always a good idea. But on Saturdays, the bar gets just a little more country, thanks to Saddle Up Saturdays. The night begins with dinner, followed by bull riding, a bull riding competition and then a late-night DJ party where you can test out those new line dancing skills.

A night at the cowboy museum

There’s plenty to love about Western style, but the most universally beloved article of clothing (at least in Toronto) is definitely the cowboy boot. What functions now as a trendy wardrobe piece that can somehow take you from Queen West to a music festival in Toronto has a long and more complicated history than you might think. And at Bata Shoe Museum, you can uncover all of that. Rough and Ready: A History of the Cowboy Boot is on now until Sept. 20, and it takes you further back than even their invention in the 19th century (the design has roots as far back as the 10th century). The exhibition also delves into Canada’s connection to the cowboy boot, starting with Calgary Stampede and ending with current pop-country icon Orville Peck.

Ontario’s own stampede

Calgary Stampede sounds great, but it turns out you don’t have to hop on a plane to join in on the fun. On May 23 is the first-ever Oshawa Stampede, a rodeo complete with bulls, broncs and barrels! According to organizers Black Creek Rodeo Co., professional cowboys and cowgirls will travel from across the nation and ride for a chance to qualify for the 2026 NRCA (Northern Rodeo Cowboy Association) Finals. Hosted within the Tribute Communities Centre, it’s recommended visitors make a reservation at the Prospects Bar & Grill in advance — where you can snack on some very on-theme dishes, like a brisket grilled cheese and tequila lime chicken wings.

A Texas ranch, Canada style

Yes, Ontario has a few ranches of our own — including our very own Texas Longhorn Guest Ranch. This three-generation cattle ranch began as a dream for owner Fred Cahill, who connected with cattlemen in Kansas and Texas and brought in Texas Longhorn cattle. Still operating as a working cattle ranch to this day, the Cahills also open up their ranch to visitors beginning in May until September. Offering adult getaways on one of six unique covered wagons, expect barbecue dinners, private nightly campfires, mini golf and a “Texas-sized” pool. And of course, expect regular sightings of cows and horses.

T.O.’s boot boutique

The fastest way to get your cowboy on? A pair of boots. And there’s one storefront in Toronto that might catch your eye: shining big and bright on Yonge Street is a larger than life red cowboy boot parked in front of the one and only Bootmaster (609 Yonge St.). Open since 1988, the shop stocks all the top cowboy boot brands out there — as well as handmade sterling silver from Navajo and Zuni artists in Arizona and New Mexico, Western shirts, suede vests and all kinds of leatherwear that will have you rodeo ready.