Rage Against The Machine guitarist raffling concert tickets for Toronto shelter

Grammy-winning guitarist Tom Morello is performing at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto next month, and the legendary rocker is using his concerts to support a cause close to his heart: youth homelessness.

Morello is partnering with Covenant House Toronto and the fundraising platform Fandiem to raffle off a VIP concert experience to raise funds for the shelter, which serves homeless and at-risk youth.

“I’m giving away a free trip to Toronto to come to my show & meet me backstage + A SIGNED GUITAR!” Morello, a former Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist, said in a recent Insta post.

Fans can donate anywhere between $10 and $500 to Covenant House through Fandiem. Each donation earns multiple entries to win the prize package, which includes round-trip travel to Toronto, a three-night hotel stay, two tickets to his show, a signed guitar and poster, the chance to meet Morello backstage and more, all worth over $10,000!

“Covenant House is an excellent organization that combats homelessness and helps youth at risk, so THANKYOU for helping them help others and giving yourself a chance to rock out and join me backstage in Toronto! Sweeps open worldwide,” Morello added.

According to Covenant House Toronto, as many as 40,000 young people in Canada experience homelessness every year, with over 50 per cent of homeless youth indicating that abuse at home contributed to their homelessness. Mark Aston, the charity’s executive director, told The Catholic Register that demand for its services continues to increase, with the shelter seeing over 2,000 youth annually.

Donations from the Morello fundraiser are expected to bring much-needed attention and resources to the charity’s wraparound services, like shelter, meals, on-site healthcare and even employment services.

The fundraiser runs until July 3, with a draw date on July 7.

Tom Morello will perform at The Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth Ave) on July 15 and July 17, 2025.