Pop icon Nick Jonas is bringing his Sunday Best Brunch series to Toronto

Torontonians are about to get a very fancy midday date with one of pop’s biggest stars. Nick Jonas is bringing his Sunday Best Brunch series to The Six this weekend! The brunch takes place at the Powder Room in Yorkville on Sun, Dec 14, at 12 pm, with tickets going on sale Tuesday at 10 am.

The event is part of Jonas’s new Sunday Best era, basically a run of intimate brunch performances tied to his upcoming solo album of the same name. The Powder Room is a newly opened supper club and cocktail lounge that’s known for its posh, old-Hollywood-meets-’90s-glam vibe, live music, and street style Michelin-worthy food program, making it a fitting backdrop for a Jonas brother.

Jonas first introduced the Sunday Best concept at a brunch event in Las Vegas earlier this month, where he announced his return to solo music and previewed new songs for a small crowd. Jonas has confirmed that his next solo album, Sunday Best, will be released on Feb 6, 2026, with pre-orders already live! The record will be his fifth solo studio album and his first since Spaceman in 2021.

Full details about the Toronto brunch, including ticket pricing, what’s included, and whether Jonas will perform a full set of new songs or past faves, haven’t been publicly released yet, but keep an eye on his socials and website for more updates!

In the meantime, superfans can order Sunday Best gear, like limited edition classic navy hoodies, handprinted hoodies and tees, vinyl records and CDs.

As for the Powder Room, we recently listed it as one of the best bars, lounges and cafés to enjoy live music in Toronto right now. The restaurant is already getting attention for its caviar program, where tins of Siberian Baeri, Imperial Kaluga, Royale Ossetra and Beluga can be splurged on as part of a classic service with blinis and crème fraîche!

They also serve little luxury bites, like mini Wagyu hot dogs tucked into milk-bun rolls and crowned with caviar, chicken nuggets with caviar on the side, tempura Nova Scotia lobster, oysters, tuna crudo and potato poppers stuffed with mozzarella di bufala. You can check out their full menu here.