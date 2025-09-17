Over 1 million lights will illuminate this Toronto mall parking lot for Halloween season

A popular Toronto mall parking lot will get a glow-up this fall. Just in time for the spooky season, the Halloween Nights of Lights-Pumpkinville fall fair is back for its sixth season, illuminating the CF Sherway Gardens outdoor lot from Sept 27 to Nov 1, 2025. The popular annual walk-through has been completely reimagined this year, with a brand-new layout connecting the light trail and Pumpkinville fair, so you can wander between both at your own pace!

And it’s going to be bright. Expect over 1.5 million LED and RGB lights! This year, highlights include the (not-so-tiny) “Mini Milo” photogenic jack-o’-lantern towering over 22 feet, a new 5,000-square-foot haunted maze, pumpkin-themed eats (bring an appetite), tons of food trucks, axe throwing, pumpkin carving, 15,000+ pumpkins, midway rides, carnival games, photo ops, a pumpkin patch for kids and even a full-service bar with frighteningly good cocktails for adults.

If you don’t want to leave your four-legged friend at home, visit on a pet-friendly date (leashed pets only): Oct. 2, 5, 10, 16, 24, and 30. The event runs rain, shine, or (God forbid) snow. Takes place from Thursdays to Sundays (with some Wednesdays and Thanksgiving Monday added). On weekdays, it runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. (timed entry is in place to manage crowds, and early time slots typically sell out).

It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween with the fam (or maybe even get early Christmas shopping done at the promenade-style market).

Tickets: Adults: $20.99 + $2.45 booking fee + $3.05 HST (includes event admission to light show and Pumpkinville) | Children: (2-12 yrs old) $15.99 + $2.45 booking fee + $2.40 HST (includes event admission to light show and Pumpkinville) | Pumpkinville entry only: $13.99 + $2.45 booking fee + $2.14 HST (General Admission, anytime between 12 p.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. and 11 pm on weekdays; doesn’t include light show). There’s also family passes and friends passes available.

Halloween Nights of Lights–Pumpkinville takes place in the parking lot of CF Sherway Gardens, across from Hudson’s Bay and Cactus Club, at 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke. Bonus: There’s free parking on site.