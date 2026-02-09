Ontario skier Megan Oldham earns Canada its second bronze medal of the Winter Olympics

Parry Sound, Ontario skier Megan Oldham has won Canada’s second medal of the Winter Olympics — a bronze in Women’s Slopestyle.

It was a tense few moments as some top skiers had their runs while Oldham waited at the bottom in third position, but she held on and stepped onto the podium for the bronze.

For anyone who’s spent winter taking laps at terrain parks in shortie hills like Blue Mountain and Mount St. Louis, Oldham’s performance felt like a hometown victory, proof that world-class talent can rise from Ontario bumps and go toe-to-toe with the best on the planet.

The 24-year-old threw down a poised final run to score 76.46, edging Great Britain’s Kristy Muir for bronze after rebounding from a heavy crash earlier in the competition. Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud took gold and China’s Eileen Gu claimed silver, while fellow Canadian Naomi Urness finished seventh.

Oldham’s journey mirrors that of many Ontario skiers: early days on family trips, time spent in other sports, and a gradual pull toward freestyle riding. She began skiing at five, committed seriously as a teenager, and quickly climbed the ranks—her gymnastics background helping fuel rapid progression into elite competition and onto the Canadian team.

Since then, she’s built an impressive freestyle resume competing in the last Olympics just off the podium as well as the X Games, World Championships, and World Cup circuit, along with a historic first: landing a triple cork in competition and scoring a perfect 50 at the Aspen X Games.

Congrats Megan!