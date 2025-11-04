One of the world’s most serene spa experiences is coming to Toronto

Toronto’s wellness scene is about to get a major glow-up. AIRE Ancient Baths, the Spanish brand known for candlelit thermal circuits inside restored heritage buildings, is opening its first Canadian location in the Fashion District.

The 23,000-square-foot facility will be nestled at Portland and Front St W inside an Edwardian Classical building (originally constructed in 1912 for the Copp Clark Publishing Company).

“From our origins in Spain to our global destinations, AIRE has always honoured ancient bathing traditions while creating transformative, sensory experiences,” Amadeo Serra, AIRE CEO, said in a statement. “Toronto’s international spirit, creative energy, and vibrant cultural scene make it the perfect home for our Canadian debut.”

AIRE’s signature experience is timeless: Imagine a space filled with soaring columns, wood beams and hushed and flickering lights. Guests will move silently through a circuit of hot, warm and cold pools inspired by Roman, Greek and Ottoman bathing traditions, designed to slow your breathing, quiet your mind and restore balance. The space will feature nine thermal baths, a dry sauna and vaporium, 12 massage rooms, and two heated marble beds (all arranged to let the sound of water do the talking!)

The Palestra Outdoor Bath is an open-air pool where guests can immerse themselves in an atmosphere of deep stillness and warmth (it’s unlike anything else in Toronto), the Flotarium is a saltwater bath designed for effortless floating, and the Thousand Jets Bath delivers invigorating hydrotherapy. You’ll also find the classic Tepidarium, Caldarium and Frigidarium at distinct temperatures to gently wake the senses.

AIRE will offer its most talked-about rituals, including the Signature Wine Experience: a private wine bath infused with antioxidant-rich Spanish tempranillo grapes, followed by a cranial treatment, a 45-minute full-body massage and a tasting of Matarromera wine with cheeses.

Elevate your natural beauty with a tribute to AIRE’s signature fragrance, Orange Garden. This treatment includes a full body massage and a 25-minute face massage with Gua Sha, complemented by a cooling hydrogel face mask and scalp massage.

AIRE arrives in Toronto with a strong global following. Current destinations include Barcelona, London, Copenhagen, Chicago and New York, with accolades ranging from ELLE’s “Best Spas to Visit in 2024” (New York) to a USA Today 10 Best nod and a World Spa Awards nomination.

We don’t have an exact opening date, but we know it’ll be in late 2025. AIRE Ancient Baths Toronto will be located at 510A Front St W, Unit 100 (Portland Commons).