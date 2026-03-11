One of Brazil’s most iconic soccer players coming to Toronto for legends match

For the first time ever, Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho will take the pitch in Toronto this spring, headlining a legends match at BMO Field on May 8.

The exhibition will feature a team of Brazil legends squaring off against a team of fan favourites from Toronto FC. The Living Legends game will be the first match played inside the stadium since its newly expanded renovation just weeks before Toronto hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Headlining the Brazil Legends side is Ronaldinho, easily one of the most creative and fun players ever to play the sport. Known for his footwork, impossible passes and a permanent grin, the former FC Barcelona and AC Milan star will be playing on a Toronto pitch for the first time.

“I’ve played in many cities around the world, but this will be my first time playing at BMO Field in Toronto,” Ronaldinho said in a statement. “I’ve heard a lot about the passion for football here, so I’m excited to experience the energy of the fans and to share a special night of football with them.”

Joining him on the Brazil Legends squad are several familiar names from the golden era of Brazilian football, including striker Adriano, midfielder Emerson and fullback Maicon.

On the other side will be a roster of players who helped define the early decades of soccer in Toronto.

Leading the Toronto FC Legends team is Sebastian Giovinco, the electrifying forward whose spectacular goals and playmaking turned him into one of the most beloved players in the club’s history.

“Toronto has the best fans in MLS and has always had incredible support for the game,” Giovinco said. “To come back and share the pitch with former teammates and legends of the sport and play in front of the fans at BMO Field will be a special moment for me. It will be a great night for this city and the fans.”

He’ll be joined by several other Toronto FC icons, including striker Jozy Altidore, Canadian international Julian de Guzman and hometown hero Dwayne De Rosario.

Tickets for the Living Legends match go on sale this week through Ticketmaster.