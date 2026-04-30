Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Toronto and tickets are on sale soon

Fans of pop music in Toronto have a big fall date to circle this fall as Olivia Rodrigo brings her new Unraveled Tour to the city for two nights at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 26 and 27.

The North American and European run kicks off in late September and run into 2027, but for GTA fans, the Toronto stop is one of three Canadian stops—alongside shows in Montreal and Vancouver. Rodrigo will be joined by a rotating lineup of opening acts such as Wolf Alice, Devon Again, the Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz.

Rodrigo last played in the city in the spring of 2024 at Scotiabank, and two years before then at Massey Hall.

It looks like pre-sale ticket events are happening on May 5 and general sale May 7. With Ontario’s new ticket bylaw cracking down on inflated resale prices, there is a potential to at least have a chance at tickets before the scalper hoards descend.

The tour arrives following the release of Rodrigo’s upcoming new album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, set to come out on June 12. The first single “Drop Dead,” hints at a darker, more theatrical direction. Maybe her recent collab on stage with The Cure’s Robert Smith had some influence.

Can’t wait for more Rodrigo, she’s also going to be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.