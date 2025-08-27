North America’s largest touring vegan festival is coming to Toronto

North America’s largest touring vegan festival is arriving in Toronto next weekend! Vegandale lands at Woodbine Park on Sat, Sept 6 for a one-day experience that’s equal parts food festival and cultural statement. Expect nearly 100 vendors dishing out everything from stacked vegan burgers to streetwear (so, not your typical day in the park).

Official vendors this year include The Tamale Girl, Thai Angel’s Restaurant, Chezzies Patties, Japan Taco, PanPan Noodle and more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vegandale (@vegandale)

As the organizers put it: You can leave your briefcase at home. This is a party, not a lecture. So come dressed to impress as munch on delicious food, rave to music and explore new collections of interactive art!

The festival is designed for everyone, vegan or not, and will aim to blow your mind with a core message: cutting animals out of the picture doesn’t mean cutting corners.

As a bonus event, and for the first time in Toronto, “House of Coffee” will operate as a pop-up within the festival grounds. This daytime party is a separate, ticketed music and lifestyle concept that offers DJ sets, specialty coffee drinks, and a nice space to either relax or dance your caffeine-fuelled heart out

The festival was founded in 2015 in Toronto and has since become the world’s largest touring vegan experience, with over 100,000 attendees annually. This year, Vegandale takes place from 12 pm to 8 pm on Sat, Sept 6, at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St E). House of Coffee runs from 10 am to 3 pm.

Early bird tickets start at $15/person for general admission (includes access to vendors and art installations); VIP passes are $40/person, but offer perks like two drinks, early entry at 11 am, express lanes and designated seating. BFF 2-pack deals are also available!

Tickets are on sale now at vegandalefest.com. For updates, follow @vegandale and @houseofcoffeemusicfestival on Instagram!