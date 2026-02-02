Noah Kahan announces The Great Divide Tour coming to Toronto this summer

Noah Kahan’s steady rise from thoughtful folkie to full-blown stadium headliner reaches a major Toronto milestone this summer, when he brings The Great Divide Tour to Rogers Stadium on June 28.

The Toronto stop lands in the middle of a massive stadium tour that includes stops at Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and the Rose Bowl. For local fans, it’s a rare chance to see an artist whose music thrives on intimacy—songs about home, guilt, distance and mental health—translated onto one of the city’s largest stages. It also arrives just two months after the release of The Great Divide, Kahan’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, out April 24.

The jump to the bigger venue comes as no surprise. On the heels of his breakout record Stick Season, Kahan sold out Scotiabank Arena over three nights in 2024.

The Great Divide is the project that reflects what happens after that kind of success. Written following a period of relentless touring, global attention and sold-out arenas, the new record digs into the emotional push-and-pull between where Kahan comes from and where his career has taken him.

The title track has already set the tone. “The Great Divide” debuted as Kahan’s biggest streaming launch yet, quickly climbing to the top of Spotify’s U.S. charts and cracking the global top three.

It is quite likely this show will sell out almost immediately, so accessing the pre-sale is essential.

Fans looking to get early access can register for Noah Kahan’s artist presale, which runs Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. Sign-up is required by Thursday, Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. but no presale code is needed—access is automatically linked to your Ticketmaster account for anyone who registers.