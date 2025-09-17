Neil Young gets star-studded birthday celebration at Massey Hall

Neil Young is turning 80 this November, and some of Canada’s most beloved musicians are coming together to mark the milestone in true rock ’n’ roll fashion—on stage at Massey Hall.

On November 12th, the legendary Toronto venue will host NY80: A Celebration of Neil Young and His Music, with a lineup stacked with talent. Dallas Green (City and Colour), Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo), Kathleen Edwards, Serena Ryder, Joel Plaskett, Matt Mays, Donovan Woods, Julian Taylor, and Sarah Harmer are just a few of the big names confirmed. CBC’s Tom Power will host the night.

The show is more than a party—it’s also for a cause. All proceeds from the event will go to MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity. “Neil Young is nothing short of a legend in Canada and beyond,” says Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. “MusiCounts is honoured to recognize his legacy through NY80, and will be investing the proceeds in school music programs across the country.”

To do justice to Young’s sprawling career—from Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse—the night will feature an 11-piece house band led by musician and producer Aaron Goldstein. The lineup includes Blue Rodeo’s Glenn Milchem, the Sheepdogs’ Shamus Currie, indie guitar icon Ian Blurton, and powerhouse vocalists like Carleigh Aikins and Nick Rose. Expect deep cuts and hits alike, all performed by some of the best players in the country.

The idea has been a long time coming, according to Dale Gago of Howl Entertainment, who is organizing the event.

“I’ve wanted to stage this event for a number of years, so am excited it’s finally happening,” says Gago. “Neil Young is one of our greatest artists, and I’m grateful all of these amazing musicians are going to take the stage together to celebrate him on his 80th birthday. And what better setting than Massey Hall. We’re looking forward to raising money for such a great charity like MusiCounts.”

It’s a fitting tribute to one of Canada’s most influential songwriters. Born in Toronto in 1945, Young’s career spans more than six decades, with classic albums like After the Gold Rush and Harvest shaping modern rock. His unmistakable voice and guitar style have made him an enduring figure in music history, and his songs—from “Cinnamon Girl” to “Harvest Moon”—are stitched into Canada’s cultural fabric.

And, yes, Young himself has been invited.

“It’s been a real grassroots undertaking, and I’m grateful all of these amazing musicians are going to take the stage together to celebrate Neil on his 80th birthday,” Gago adds. “We’re definitely going to be inviting Neil, but who knows if we’ll get to see him there.”

Tickets for NY80 go on sale this Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. through Massey Hall. Full details can be found at ny80.ca.