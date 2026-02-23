Mumford & Sons are coming to Toronto this summer: Here’s how to get tickets

Mumford & Sons have officially announced a major North American run in support of their new album Prizefighter, and Toronto is one of the early stops! The band’s Prizefighter Tour will hit the city on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with a stadium show booked at Rogers Stadium. Opening acts include Caamp and Dylan Gossett.

If you want to try your luck early, tickets will be available for pre-sale for AGORA members starting Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., with general on-sale tickets available this Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Mumford & Sons will also have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows (full details can be found at www.mumfordandsons.com).

And if you’re a superfan, the tour offers VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level! Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show Prizefighter Club, exclusive VIP merch and more (see vipnation.com for more info).

The tour is built around Prizefighter, which was co-produced and co-written with Aaron Dessner of The National, and features collabs with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez.

The album comes less than a year after the band’s March 2025 album, RUSHMERE, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. According to Live Nation, the album sessions were as much about rediscovery as recording, and the 14-track set feels unpolished in the best sense.

The band is already getting into the Prizefighter era visually, too. The official music video for the album track “The Banjo Song” is out now, with a few stripped-down sessions making the rounds online! And if the early reaction is any indication, it’s quickly becoming a fan fave, with more than a few followers saying it’s already on repeat.

“Despite the magnificence of all the songs on Prizefighter which we receive in full sonic glory tomorrow, The Banjo Song is soooo sweet, really resonates lyrically and it’ll stay on repeat for me,” one fan wrote under a private serenade of the song on Instagram, with another simply adding that the song was “absolutely amazing!”

If you’re new(ish) to the band’s orbit: Mumford & Sons is a London-based folk-rock group that helped push the banjo-forward sound into mainstream music in the late 2000s. The group is now a trio (founding member Winston Marshall left in 2021), and this June’s Toronto date will be a notable return for local fans: the last time they were in the city was for a two-night run at Scotiabank Arena in December 2018.

This time around, Toronto fans can nab tickets through Ticketmaster once sales open.