More Degrassi news: Reboot rumours and a new trailer ahead of TIFF

Fresh on the heels of a Drake-inspired reboot, one of the most iconic TV franchises in Canadian history is making its way to TIFF and a new trailer has just been released.

WildBrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment unveiled the official trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, which is a new feature-length documentary exploring the legacy and impact of the iconic TV franchise. The film will make its world premiere on at TIFF on Sept. 13.

Directed by Lisa Rideout (Sex with Sue, This Is Pop), the documentary explores the Toronto-set and groundbreaking teen drama that became a cultural touchstone over four decades. From its early days in the 1980s with the Zit Remedy — Joey, Snake and Wheels — through to its 21st-century offshoots, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes shows the stories behind the scenes, including the inevitable tensions, sacrifices, and the show’s approach to tackling taboo topics.

The documentary features appearances from creators, cast, and fans. Among those interviewed are Degrassi co-creator Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, and a wide array of cast members from different eras, including Degrassi’s most famous alum Aubrey Drake Graham as well as Stefan Brogren, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Miriam McDonald, Shane Kippel, Amanda Stepto, and Jordan Todosey. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, a longtime superfan, also appears.

“Degrassi changed the landscape of television with real, unvarnished storytelling and did it unapologetically from a teenage perspective,” Rideout said. “I was inspired by how fearless the series was in tackling issues that others wouldn’t touch. This documentary celebrates the iconic Canadian franchise while revealing the impact it had on the people who made it and the audiences who loved it.”

The documentary comes at a time when it’s been rumoured that Drake and his creative team are planning on moving ahead with a new Degrassi series. The rumours appeared to be confirmed at an event featuring former Degrassi stars a couple days ago (see clip above).

If the rumours are true, TIFF would be the ideal opportunity to break the news.

For screening times and information, check the Toronto International Film Festival website.