Meet the five Toronto singles bringing ‘Jersey Shore’ chaos to Canada’s new reality show

Well, it’s been years in the making, and we even had a few false starts, but a Canadian “Shore” house is finally a real thing! On Thursday morning, Paramount+ officially unveiled the cast and premiere date for Canada Shore, the first-ever Canadian edition of MTV’s global Jersey Shore franchise, and it looks like most of the roommates either hail from (or now live in) the Toronto area.

The series drops January 22, 2026, and it looks like we can expect the same hair gel, bronzing lotion and skimpy clothing to grace our screens!

The show was filmed last summer on Kelowna, B.C.’s waterfront, where 10 single Canadians share a lakeside house for a season of partying, hookups, and drama — the same elements that made Jersey Shore a pop-culture phenomenon.

For Canada Shore, Toronto and the GTA are heavily represented in the house, with five cast members either born in the city or currently calling the region home! Here’s a closer look at the cast:

BAUER

Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario

Bauer blends small-town Saskatchewan energy with downtown Toronto gym-rat discipline. He’s a former competitive lacrosse player who’s now all-in on bodybuilding, and describes himself as a kind of “golden retriever” (but with muscles).

CHRISTOPHER

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto-born with Jamaican roots and known for his confidence, quick wit, and chaotic charm! His icon is Kim Kardashian, and Christopher lives for tequila, attention, and unforgettable moments.

LILA

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Lila doesn’t just go to the party; she is the party. You’ll recognize her by her oversized hoops, iconic one-liners, and a laugh you can hear three rooms away. Her motto? “[I]t’s shot o’clock somewhere.”

GIZELLE

Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Current residence: Mississauga, Ontario

Gizelle’s an island girl-meets city girl! She’s all about anime, bikinis, and unapologetically outspoken TikToks (one of which recently racked up 2.5 million views). She’ll rep her Caribbean culture, but expect her to bring some Mississauga energy.

ETHAN

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario

Ethan rocks Italian, German, and Irish roots, speaks French, and calls himself “The Machine.” He’s flirty with everyone, can’t live without blondes, and swears the ultimate hangover cure is another beer.

EMMETT

Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario

Current residence: Vancouver, British Columbia

Emmett is a self-proclaimed gym bro with a killer grill game. He lives by the motto “Know your limit, play within it” (though he rarely does). He’s inspired by bodybuilding legend Dorian Yates and is currently crushing hard on Sofia Vergara.

EMMY

Hometown: Amherst, Nova Scotia

Current residence: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Aesthetician Emmy is an East Coast Pisces who loves her makeup flawless, nails on point, and wine in hand. She’s pasta-obsessed, a reality TV binge-watcher. And her hidden talent? The splits. Expect her to stir up a little drama.

ISAIAH

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Isaiah is a Caribbean-Dutch-African thrill-seeker who lives and breathes skateboarding! His biggest ick is a girl who likes country music and swears that Pho is the ultimate hangover cure.

KEYAIRA

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Keyaira is all about manifesting the luxe life she knows she’s meant for. Off the clock, she’s a dog groomer with big dreams, and is busy spoiling her pups: Lola, her Cuban foster, and Rambo, her Golden Lab. Expect her to shake things up, make new connections, and turn a few heads along the way.

RYLEIGH

Hometown: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

This marketing girly has a soft heart and a dangerous love for tequila. She’s mastered the art of balancing her journaling and Sims obsession, with benders and convincing everyone to hit the afters. Keep an eye out for her quick wit, booty shaking and pong skills. Oh, and she’s got zero tolerance for BS (so, expect a ton of drama!)

Canada Shore will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and Australia. The first two episodes of Canada Shore will also be available to stream for free on Pluto TV starting Jan 22, so you can sample all the Shore chaos without a subscription.