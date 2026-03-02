Max Scherzer’s 8-year-old daughter wrote the Blue Jays a letter asking them to bring her dad back

Toronto’s newest Blue Jays recruiting pitch didn’t come from an agent; it came from an eight-year-old with some persuasive writing skills.

On Thursday, news broke that veteran pitcher Max Scherzer is returning to the Blue Jays on a one-year deal reportedly worth $3 million, with incentives that could raise the total value significantly.

Soon after those reports surfaced, Scherzer’s wife, Erica, shared an Instagram photo of a handwritten letter their daughter, Brooke, wrote back in December. Brooke sealed the letter in an envelope and asked her parents to mail it to the team.

“Last season had an amazing impact on our entire family and we couldn’t be more excited to be back in Toronto!! Season 19 here we go!” Erica wrote alongside the photo of the letter:

“Dear Blue Jays,

I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season.

Love,

Max Scherzer’s daughter”

And it looks like she got her wish! The reported agreement would bring the 41-year-old back for what would be his 19th MLB season, with performance bonuses that could push the deal well beyond the base salary.

Last season, Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA over 17 starts, logging 85 innings (though injuries disrupted his year, including a stretch where he was sidelined due to thumb soreness tied to a broader nerve issue).

But Toronto’s year overall was anything but ordinary. The Jays made a deep run all the way to Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Dodgers. And Scherzer showed up when it mattered most! His signature moment last season came in October, in Game 4 of the ALCS: John Schneider came out for a mound visit, and Scherzer made it very clear that he wasn’t ready to hand over the ball. Toronto went on to win 8-2, helping cement his “Mad Max” lore.

The deal still needs to be finalized (as of publication, the Blue Jays hadn’t confirmed the agreement yet), but Scherzer is expected to report to camp sometime this weekend after a physical, according to Sportsnet.

Toronto, meanwhile, doesn’t have to wait long to see the Jays again! The club’s next spring training exhibition game is Thursday afternoon, Feb 26, against Miami, with more spring dates on the way.