Marilyn Denis announces radio departure after 40 years and says adventure is ahead

For decades, Canadians have been waking up to Marilyn Denis’ voice on her CHUM 104.5 radio show. Now, after 40 years, the broadcasting icon announced Thursday morning that she’s stepping away from her hosting role — and hinted at her future.

“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” said Marilyn Denis in a statement. “As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM’. And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

Denis auditioned to be Roger Ashby’s co-host at CHUM 104.5 in 1986, landing the gig that she would become known for in Canada. She dominated this country’s morning media, hosting daytime talk show Cityline from 1989 to 2008 before launching her own show, The Marilyn Denis Show, which premiered in 2011 and ran for 13 seasons.

The radio legend has been joined by a few different co-hosts over the years, including most recently Jamar McNeil and, currently, David Corey. In June 2024, the CHUM show was officially renamed The Marilyn Denis Show.

Fans of Denis will still be able to enjoy her on the air for a few more months; she’ll be stepping down in the summer (an exact date has yet to be announced). In the lead up to her final morning show broadcast, CHUM 104.5 will be celebrating Denis’ career and legacy with surprises and other on-air fun.

“Marilyn’s historic career has spanned radio and television, and she has connected with listeners and viewers across the country through her candid approach, sense of humour, and ability to lead unforgettable conversations and interviews,” said Dave Daigle, Bell Media Studios executive. “While we will all miss having Marilyn wake us up every morning, we are incredibly proud to have been her home for the last 40 years.”

It’s unclear right now what’s next for Denis, but she’s shared that there are adventures ahead for her. Maybe we’ll see her back on the air (or on our TVs) soon enough!