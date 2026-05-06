Maple Leafs beat the odds to land first overall pick in 2026 NHL Draft

It’s been a major week for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the team catching another break that could reshape the franchise.

The Leafs finished 28th in the NHL standings, but will have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday, even though the team only had an 8.5 per cent chance of winning (the fifth-best odds in the lottery). This means the Leafs will have the top selection for the third time in franchise history, following Wendel Clark in 1985 and Auston Matthewsin 2016.

The Leafs are also the third team in the past six lotteries to win despite not having the best NHL Draft Lottery odds, joining the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft (third-best odds) and the New York Islanders in the 2025 Draft (10th-best odds).

And the timing couldn’t be better. This week, MLSE announced that John Chayka had been appointed the team’s new GM, while franchise legend Mats Sundin was also returning to the organization. The 55-year-old last played for the Leafs in ‘08, but he’ll now serve as the Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations, a role focused on team culture, player development and leadership support.

According to NHL.com, Sundin hadn’t yet had a chance to discuss the draft with Chayka, but he said in a statement that he’s extremely happy for the Leafs fan base

“It’s great to get the first pick. Great night, great lottery,” Sundin noted.

Chayka, who is now walking into one of the most consequential early decisions of his tenure, called the pick a “massive opportunity” for the organization. Speaking after the lottery, he said Toronto needed “some luck” and got it, adding that a first-overall pick is a “monumental” opportunity.

The Leafs’ first big question is whether they use the pick on Gavin McKenna, the Penn State left winger ranked No. 1 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, or look elsewhere, like international prospect Ivar Stenberg.

McKenna finished his NCAA season with 51 points in 35 games and has been widely viewed as one of the biggest names available near the top of the draft (he’d also be the first player from Penn State to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft).

The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with the first round set for June 26.