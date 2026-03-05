Love a parade? Toronto has two big street parties lined up this March: here’s where to catch them

With the warmer weather slowly starting to seep in, Torontonians get to celebrate outside with thousands of other near-springtime revellers in two major parades: the annual St. Patrick’s Parade downtown and the Greek Independence Day Parade in Greektown. Both events are free to watch, and both double as a reminder of how many cultures shape our city! They’re perfect events, whether you’re into shamrocks or Greek dance groups.

Toronto’s Annual St. Patrick’s Parade: Sunday, March 15, 2026

While St. Patrick’s Day itself is on March 17, Toronto’s 38th St. Patrick’s Parade takes place Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. The parade steps off at 12:00 noon from St. George St and Bloor St, then heads east along Bloor, south down Yonge and finishes at Yonge and Dundas.

This year, the Parade Society has named Hon. Todd McCarthy, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and MPP for Durham, as Grand Marshal for Toronto’s St. Patrick’s season!

According to the St. Pats Parade Society of Toronto, this annual event is the most diverse St. Patrick’s parade in the world, bringing together thousands of performers, marching bands, cultural performers and families in a celebration that’s both Irish-heritage-forward and very Torontonian.

Greek Independence Day Parade: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Two weeks later, the focus shifts to the Danforth! While Greek Independence Day is celebrated on March 25, marking the beginning of the Greek people’s struggle against Ottoman rule and the emergence of an independent Greek state, the Greek Community of Toronto is hosting its Independence Day Parade on Sunday, March 29, 2026, scheduled for 1:30 pm in Greektown.

The VIP meeting point is at Danforth Ave and Donlands Ave, while participants will gather at Chatham Ave and Euston Ave. The route runs along Danforth from Donlands to Broadview, with a wreath-laying ceremony at Alexander the Great Parkette (Danforth and Logan) at 3:00 pm.

Expect Greek schools, dance groups in traditional costumes and even Orthodox clergymen from across the GTA participating in this year’s event, making it one of Greektown’s biggest, most feel-good afternoons of the year!