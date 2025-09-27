7 ways to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Indigenous culture in Toronto

Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day in Canada. It’s a day that honours the lost children and the survivors of residential schools in Canada, as well as their families and communities.

It’s a day to wear the colour orange, which begins with the story of Phyllis Webstad, a Northern Secwepemc (Shuswap) from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, who wore an orange shirt on her first day at a church-run residential school. It was taken from her by school authorities, and has become a symbol to raise awareness about the cultural genocide that took place through the country’s residential school system.

It’s important for us to be aware of our history and work towards reconciliation. Here are a few resources to help residents of Toronto educate themselves on the culture and history of Indigenous communities on this day of reflection.

As part of their At Home programming, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Indigenous Voices series features live webinars twice a month to share stories and celebrate Indigenous culture. Designed for elementary and high school students and educators, the program highlights distinct ancestral objects and offers activities to engage viewers. The program is free and ranging in topic from cultural dance to storytelling can be watched anytime online.

The Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT) is a charitable organization that works to support the wellbeing of Toronto’s Indigenous community. Their beautiful downtown heritage building offers services and programs based on Indigenous traditions and teachings. Refer to their website for a list of programs available for Indigenous and non-Indigenous members, such as Indigenous Cultural Competency Training (and consider donating to support their cause!). Inside is the Cedar Basket Giftshop, which carries a wide selection of First Nations, Metis and Inuit handcrafted products including original art, jewelry, moccasins, beadwork, carvings and more – shop there to support Indigenous artist and the NCCT.

The Indigenous Celebration program running at the Toronto Public Library is a festival of culture featuring webinars on storytelling and literature from First Nations, Metis and Inuit heritage. Upcoming programs include three different screenings on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, including the 2024 documentary The Stand, and an Indigenous medicine music experience with Anishinaabe artist Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone. The library also provides literary education through collections of Indigenous reading, including books that explore important elements of Canadian history, such as the traumas of residential school systems.

Located in Brantford on the site of a former residential school, taking a day trip to the Woodland Centre is a great opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture through interactive museum exhibits both indoors as well as outdoors on the five-acre grounds. This year, the centre is unveiling the Mohawk Institute Residential School as an Interpretive Historic Site on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. They’ll be offering a day of Orange Shirt Day programming, including an opening ceremony, art activity, screenings of Silent No More and atalk and Q&A with survivors

On Sept. 28, visit the Village at Black Creek for a Reconciliation Walk and Indigenous Art Trail, created in partnership with humanitarian Indigenous-focused charity True North Aid. Visitors can follow the self-guided Reconciliation Walk to learn more about the residential School system, view art installations created by local and Indigenous artists, take part in reflection and art-based activities and consider the Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s 94 Calls to Action throughout the village.

The National Film Board of Canada’s collection of Indigenous-made films is available to stream for free on their Indigenous Cinemas page. The platform offers old, new and classic films in a variety of styles including fiction, documentary, animation and educational. Support Indigenous talent by watching the work of top directors or educate yourself through a selection of Indigenous subjects including culture and literature, rights, nature and community.

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is a registered charity located an hour outside of Toronto that works to create a better path for Indigenous Peoples of Canada by educating, connecting and spreading awareness. For National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund is partnering with local and national media outlets and radio station on Sept. 30 for the fourth annual “A Day to Listen,” featuring the voices and stories of Indigenous people from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s final report and its 94 calls to action. To honour this anniversary, DWF is running a series of live YouTube episodes, such as one titled Living Reconciliation on Sept. 29 with community leaders and champions Harriet Visitor and Melissa Mollen Dupuis and another titled Shaping Tomorrow on Sept. 30 with young leaders Raven MacLeod-Johnson and Trevor Ng.

Coming up in 2026:

Toronto’s imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival has changed its festival date permanently, moving the week-long festival to June 2026, in time for Indigenous Peoples’ Month. This will be its 26th annual event celebrating and promoting a greater understanding of Indigenous peoples and cultures through film, video, audio and digital media. The arts festival is the world’s largest presenter of Indigenous screen content, and in previous years it showcased over 125 works from artists, representing 13 countries in over 41 Indigenous languages in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual events. The festival runs June 2–7 in-person in Toronto and June 8–14 online.