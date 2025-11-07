Largest indoor agricultural event in the world just opened in Toronto

One of Toronto’s most popular fall traditions is back. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair officially opened its doors today at Exhibition Place, marking its 103rd year of celebrating Canadian agriculture, food, and equestrian excellence.

This morning’s grand opening ceremony featured a lineup of special guests, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. Chief Claire Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation delivered a welcome, and the 2025 Royal Ambassador — a miniature donkey named Rosie — added a dose of charm.

Running from Nov. 7 to 17 at the Enercare Centre, this year’s Royal offers an expanded lineup of events, blending world-class competition with interactive family experiences and festive flair.

The Chef’s Table Presented by Milk returns with a roster of culinary superstars, including celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Bonacini, Eric Robertson of Michelin-starred Pearl Morissette, and other top Canadian chefs. Guests can enjoy multi-course meals or brunches with a nod to sustainability, seasonality, and local producers. Daily cooking classes will also be offered, featuring acclaimed chefs such as Jason Bangerter of Langdon Hall, Coulson Armstrong of Prime Seafood Palace, and Amanda Ray of Drake Devonshire.

The Royal’s Holiday Market is a new happening this time around and brings a seasonal hit to the fairgrounds with artisan goods, handmade crafts, and gourmet treats — plus a special visit from Santa, who’ll be available for photos from Nov. 12 to 16.

Equestrian fans can look forward to the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Toronto, presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport, which brings Olympic-calibre riders to the city. Other highlights include the Royal Rodeo Finals on Nov. 16, emceed by Heartland star Amber Marshall, and the return of Sylvia Zerbini’s Liberté, a breathtaking performance blending artistry and horsemanship.

Families will also enjoy the Shetland Pony Races, the popular Global Pet Foods SuperDogs, and interactive exhibits like the School of Moo, presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The University of Guelph Showcase returns to spotlight innovation in agri-food sustainability and research, and the Royal Petting Farm invites kids to meet farm animals up close.

Now more than a century old, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair remains a cornerstone of Toronto’s festive calendar — an event that celebrates rural heritage and agricultural innovation in the heart of Canada’s largest city. With a mix of fine dining, family fun, and competitive spirit, The Royal continues to reflect both the history and the future of Canadian farming and food.

Oh, and let’s not forget butter sculptures!

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.royalfair.org.